North West is taking on her first national tour at just 13, promoting her debut album with the Kimokawaii Tour alongside musician Molly Santana from early August 2026. But as the teen's workload grows, Kim Kardashian is facing mounting criticism from fans who accuse her of 'pushing' her daughter too hard and question whether a child that age should be working long studio days and preparing for a nationwide schedule.

The backlash follows North's tour announcement and a series of high‑profile performances that have rapidly expanded her entertainment career. Some observers fear the 13‑year‑old is being propelled into the spotlight too quickly, with little room left for a typical childhood.

Kim Kardashian Criticised Over North West's Rapid Rise To Stardom

The debate intensified after North's recent solo performance at a music festival, which signalled more public appearances to come. For some fans, the sight of a young teenager managing festival sets, studio sessions and now a tour raised concerns about whether she is being allowed to enjoy a normal adolescence. Critics say North's increasingly busy schedule risks crowding out experiences most children her age take for granted.

MOLLY SANTANA

NORTH WEST



KIMOKAWAII TOUR



AUGUST 5TH — AUGUST 27TH 🚨 pic.twitter.com/w2NgTYox2H — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 16, 2026

North has had a remarkable year. In recent months, she released her debut EP, N0rth4Evr, made surprise appearances at major music events, and performed her first solo set at the 2026 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash festival in Illinois. The performance marked a significant milestone in what appears to be a rapidly developing music career.

While many fans praised North's confidence and stage presence, others were less enthusiastic. Social media users questioned whether a child her age should already be navigating the pressures of the entertainment industry.

'idc if north a kid im genuinely tired of seeing her,' one X user wrote. 'Don't she got school???' another questioned.

North gonna move out at 16 and buy her own mansion. Just watch



She's already homeschooling, her parents are super busy and super rich, being under their roof doesn't change anything because they're never home, Ye parading Bianca around the world Kim trying to get married — CoCo (@cocoharris00) June 16, 2026

Is North West Already Too Busy At 13?

Some critics argue that North appears to be growing up too fast, with a recurring concern that she may never experience a typical adolescence away from cameras, public appearances and professional commitments.

The criticism is not entirely new. Over the past several years, Kardashian has repeatedly found herself defending decisions involving North's public image, fashion choices and creative pursuits. Earlier this year, the reality star addressed accusations that she allows her daughter too much freedom, insisting that North has 'a lot of rules' and that she is simply encouraging her creativity rather than treating her like a friend or business partner.

'At home, she'll do an eight-hour music studio session, where she's producing and writing,' Kim shared sister Khloé Kardashian's Khloé in Wonderland podcast last year. 'I'll add her writing out all of her lyrics as a part of her spelling tests.

'We do all of the things at home that she really enjoys and are challenging,' she added.

Nevertheless, critics remain unconvinced. Some online commenters argue that North's growing list of professional achievements, including music releases, festival appearances and fashion collaborations, suggests she is being introduced to the entertainment business at an unusually young age. Others have pointed to the intense scrutiny faced by celebrity children, warning that fame can carry significant emotional and psychological pressures.

Supporters of Kardashian, however, see the situation differently. They argue that North has shown genuine enthusiasm for music, fashion and performing, and note that both of her parents have encouraged artistic expression from an early age. Fans have also highlighted North's confidence on stage, describing her performances as evidence that she enjoys the spotlight rather than being forced into it.

Read more Kanye West Trying to Sabotage Kim Kardashian's Romance as Pals Raise 'Red Flags' Over Lewis Hamilton: Report Kanye West Trying to Sabotage Kim Kardashian's Romance as Pals Raise 'Red Flags' Over Lewis Hamilton: Report

Child Stardom, Parenting Choices And The Price Of Fame

The discussion reflects a broader debate about celebrity parenting and child fame. Many former child stars have spoken publicly about the challenges of growing up in the public eye, leading some observers to question how much exposure is too much for young entertainers.

For now, Kardashian appears committed to supporting her daughter's ambitions. Yet as North's profile continues to rise, so too does public scrutiny. Whether her growing career represents a gifted young performer pursuing her passions or a child being pushed toward fame prematurely remains a question dividing fans across social media.