Meghan Markle has been accused of meddling in British politics and talking down to parents after she and Prince Harry issued a statement from California praising the UK's planned social media ban for under‑16s – while warning it 'does not fix the problem at its source'.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced the proposed ban on 16 June, citing mounting evidence that social media is making children miserable and damaging their mental health. Bereaved parents and child‑safety campaigners largely welcomed the move, while several big tech firms warned the policy could backfire by driving under‑16s onto darker, unregulated corners of the internet.

Into that already fraught debate stepped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Through their Archewell‑linked work on children and digital harms, they released a detailed statement backing the UK Government's decision, while pushing for far tougher action from tech giants.

Sussex Statement On Youth Policy Sparks Fury

'We welcome the UK Government's announcement of new measures to better protect children online,' they said. They referenced the 'Lost Screen Memorial', an initiative highlighting families who say they lost loved ones after exposure to online harms, adding that those stories 'remind us that behind every debate about technology and regulation are real families whose lives have been forever changed'.

But the couple quickly shifted from praise to pressure. 'While measures such as these may help reduce harm, they do not fix the problem at its source,' they warned, calling for 'safer platforms by design, meaningful accountability, and a commitment to putting children's wellbeing ahead of engagement and profit'.

Then came the line that detonated online. 'The burden cannot rest solely on parents and children. It must also be borne by the companies,' they argued, concluding that 'stronger protections are better than inaction, and today's announcement is a welcome step forward'.

On paper, that is standard corporate‑accountability language. On X, TikTok and elsewhere, it landed very differently.

'Condescending' And 'Hypocritical': Online Backlash To Meghan Markle

Within hours, critics were accusing Meghan and Harry of delivering a 'condescending' lecture on how British families should raise their children, despite having stepped away from royal duties and UK public life.

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One X user, enraged by the line that the burden should not 'rest solely on parents and children', wrote: 'This annoys me to NO end. They say in this condescending statement that "the burden cannot rest solely on parents and children. It must also be borne by the companies. Bulls***. Why isn't it the parents' responsibility to parent and monitor their children's online activity?'

The same user said that when their own children were young, they personally set 'the rules and limits' on social media, adding: 'Social media is not a right, it's a privilege, and my kids weren't ALLOWED to have social media until a certain age.' Expecting Meta and other platforms to shoulder that load, they argued, is 'such a neglect of parental responsibility'.

Another commentator skipped nuance and simply labelled the couple 'laughingstocks'. Others homed in on Meghan in particular, accusing her of hypocrisy for warning about social media harms while sharing carefully managed glimpses of her family life online.

'Harry & Meghan lecturing on protecting kids from social media?' one user asked, before adding: 'These two have zero relevance to UK policy yet insert themselves for headlines while Meghan posts their own children online for clout.'

That last allegation, about how much the Sussex children are exposed, is unverified. The animosity, though, is clear. For a chunk of the British public, almost anything the Sussexes say about UK policy prompts an automatic, exasperated: 'Who asked you?'

Meghan Markle's Long Campaign On Children And Screens

This is not a cause the Duchess has suddenly discovered. In May, Meghan spoke at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial in Geneva, Switzerland, where families gathered to remember people who had died after what organisers describe as 'digital harm'.

If Love Could Have Saved Our Children, They Would All Still Be Here.😭😭😭



The Lost Screen Memorial speech that Meghan gave in Geneva, Switzerland, is very powerful, and even Murdoch's Page Six and others have admitted that.

...



The Lost Screen Memorial is dedicated to… pic.twitter.com/P7pDLYmAB7 — THE SUSSEX SOLDIER 🪖 (@NSome1ne) May 31, 2026

At that event, she called children's online safety a 'public health issue' and pressed global health leaders to treat it with the same urgency as any other threat to young people. The Sussexes' new statement on the UK social media plans echoes that line of thinking, casting online harms not just as a tech headache but as a question of life, death and mental health.

For bereaved families, the logic is simple. If you believe social media algorithms played a role in your child's suicide, a ban on under‑16s can look like the bare minimum, not some wild overreach.

The wider public debate over responsibility is far less tidy. Some parents read the Sussex statement as backup for their fears. Others hear very rich ex‑royals, based thousands of miles away, implying they cannot do the job without Silicon Valley stepping in.

Meghan Markle, Youth Policy And Who Gets To Speak

The irritation is political as much as parental. The couple are no longer working royals and hold no formal role in British public life. When Meghan comments on a UK law, even one about youth policy and children's safety, critics see an attempt to regain relevance and influence without accountability.

Supporters counter that campaigning on children's rights and online safety is exactly what modern public figures should do, with or without an official title. If tech companies only listen when celebrities weigh in, they argue, public figures have a duty to use that platform.

That tension sits under every reaction to this latest statement. On one side, grieving families, worried doctors and the Sussexes themselves, all arguing that tech firms should carry more of the load. On the other, parents who hear yet another elite voice telling them they are doing it wrong, and who bridle at the suggestion that the state or Silicon Valley can ever really step into a living room and replace a mum or dad.

The UK Government now has to sell its proposed social media ban to both of those audiences, while the Sussexes watch from Montecito and publish carefully worded statements. Whether Meghan has been 'humiliated' by the backlash, or simply sees it as the price of speaking out, is something only she can answer.