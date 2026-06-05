Meghan Markle has reignited a fierce row over her children's privacy after posting new Instagram photos from California this week that show part of Princess Lilibet's face on her fifth birthday, prompting critics to claim she has broken her own rules about shielding her young family from public scrutiny.

For context, Meghan Markle has repeatedly argued that her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, should not become public property. In a widely shared past remark, she said that the same people who had 'been abusing' her wanted her to 'serve [her] child on a silver platter, a child who is not going to be protected and doesn't have a title.'

More recently, a spokesperson for the Duchess told Newsweek that Meghan draws a 'distinction between sharing moments from her life and exposing her children to public scrutiny,' insisting that by obscuring their faces she is 'giving children privacy, agency, and protection in an increasingly digital world.'

That careful line is precisely what many royal watchers now say has been crossed. The latest Instagram upload, shared around Lilibet's 5 June birthday, includes an image in which roughly half of the little girl's face is visible. Her nose and mouth can be clearly seen. For critics who took Meghan at her word about 'obscuring their faces,' this is not a minor tweak but a noticeable shift.

The decision comes after a string of similar, tightly curated pictures of Archie and Lilibet in recent months, usually showing them side-on, from behind or with their features partially blocked. Each release has triggered an increasingly predictable cycle: an initial burst of praise from supporters delighted to see the children, followed by accusations of hypocrisy from detractors who point back to Meghan's privacy arguments since leaving the UK.

Meghan Markle, Instagram And A Shifting Privacy Line

The news came after Meghan Markle's camp had sought to interpret criticism of her approach as a misunderstanding rather than a contradiction. By their lights, it is possible to share glimpses of family life without 'exposing' the children. The new photos, however, have been seized on as evidence that the boundary is now being pushed further into the territory she once condemned.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, speaking on TalkTV with Mark Dolan, argued that the duchess has effectively done what she vowed not to do. 'She said she wasn't going to serve her children to the media on a silver platter,' Schofield said, 'but now we have her serving her children on a silver platter to the same social media companies that she goes around campaigning against.'

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It is a pointed charge, but it lands because it taps into a longer-running frustration about consistency. In the UK, many parents will recognise the dilemma of wanting to celebrate their children online while fearing what happens to those images once they are out in the wild. Meghan has tried to position herself as a campaigner against tech harms and intrusive press behaviour, which inevitably raises the bar on her own conduct.

Schofield went further, claiming that from a security standpoint, Meghan's approach might actually be making the situation worse. According to her, unnamed law-enforcement sources would argue that 'teasing' partial images of the children could 'increase security concerns,' because the mystery might 'attract some very unsavoury characters that become obsessed with finding out what the children look like.' That claim is unverified and rests entirely on Schofield's characterisation, but it captures a real anxiety about how obsessive fandom and hostility can play out on social media.

Critics See A Branding Problem For Meghan Markle

The gap her detractors see is not in the rhetoric, but in the Instagram grid.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede told Newsweek that Meghan's pre‑Geneva post, which showed her in a black Giorgio Armani suit with Lilibet crouched at her feet, captured the contradiction. The Armani label was clearly visible. 'She can commercialize her social media, obviously, as an adult, but it just felt very hypocritical,' he said, adding bluntly: 'We know she's a hypocrite, so there's no two ways about it.'

He argued that Meghan Markle appears caught in 'an identity crisis,' cast in one moment as 'a saviour, allegedly, of all children who've unfortunately lost their lives through social media and the next minute she's a social media influencer.'

That sentiment has found an echo in parts of the British media. The Independent ran a column complaining about 'the hypocrisy of social media mums like Meghan,' coining the phrase 'posture parenting' to describe repeated posting of children with emoji or blurred faces. Any fool can see, the piece argued, that such posting 'betrays their privacy rather than protecting it.' The Daily Beast was similarly scathing, writing that Meghan had 'just exposed her own child to social media' while preparing to speak alongside global health leaders about the dangers of doing exactly that.

Supporters of Meghan Markle would counter that she is trying, perhaps messily, to thread an impossible needle: sharing enough to retain control of the narrative and connect with supporters, while denying paparazzi and hostile outlets the full‑frontal images they crave. Her critics, though, see something much simpler in those birthday posts. They see a public figure who has turned her children into the very content she spends her speeches warning about.

Nothing about how this strategy will evolve is confirmed yet, and without further clarification from the Sussex camp, much of the debate rests on interpretation rather than hard evidence. For now, one question shadows every new picture of Archie and Lilibet: if Meghan is so determined to shield them from the digital world, why keep putting them there at all?