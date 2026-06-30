Karyna Shuliak's little-known dental footprint in New Mexico has placed Jeffrey Epstein's Zorro Ranch back under scrutiny, according to public records and exclusive reporting reviewed by the Santa Fe New Mexican.

The newspaper reported that Zorro Smiles, a dentistry company tied to Shuliak, was registered at the Stanley, New Mexico, ranch that long served as Epstein's isolated high-desert compound. The finding matters because the property has already appeared in criminal testimony, state land records, and renewed law-enforcement statements concerning Epstein's alleged abuse network.

No public record reviewed for this article shows that Shuliak has been charged with a crime in connection with Epstein, Zorro Ranch, or the dental company.

Dentistry Records Place Shuliak In Epstein's Orbit

Shuliak, a Belarus-born dentist described in court and media records as Epstein's longtime companion, appears in health-care identifiers before her name surfaced in renewed scrutiny of the ranch.

A provider listing based on the federal NPPES dataset identifies Dr Karyna Shuliak, D.D.S., as a general-practice dentist with National Provider Identifier 1063886083, enumerated on 16 November 2015, with a listed practice address in St Thomas, US Virgin Islands. The federal NPI Registry is the official public search system for active NPI records, and the specific Shuliak listing is reproduced in a public NPI data record.

New Mexico maintains separate licensing and corporate-registration systems that are central to checking the Zorro Smiles allegation. The New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department directs the public to a licence-verification portal, and the state dental board says dental licensing and renewals are handled through its online licensing system.

The New Mexico Secretary of State also operates an official business search database, but that portal could not be accessed by this newsroom's automated verification tools at publication time.

Zorro Ranch's Public Record Extends Beyond Dentistry

Zorro Ranch was far more than a private residence in the public record. In July 2019, the New Mexico State Land Office said it had sent more than 400 pages of documents to the state Attorney General concerning existing and expired state trust-land leases with Cypress Inc., a Virgin Islands company it described as owned by Jeffrey Epstein. The State Land Office release tied those lease documents directly to land surrounding the ranch.

A second State Land Office notice said the documents covered 1,243 acres of state trust land leased to Cypress Inc. and said the leases dated back to 1993, when Epstein originally purchased the New Mexico ranch. The same cancellation notice said Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard directed staff to draft a cancellation after state officials were unable to inspect trust land surrounding the property following Epstein's death.

The ranch later became part of Epstein's estate planning. Epstein's last will, signed on 8 August 2019 and filed in the Virgin Islands, placed the residue of his estate into The 1953 Trust, according to the probate filing. Separate records released through the US Department of Justice's Epstein Library have made trust-related materials searchable, although the department warns that some records may be incomplete or unreliable in text search because of their format.

The financial scale was large. Contemporary reporting on the estate documents has described planned gifts to Shuliak that included £37.8 million ($50 million) and Epstein-linked properties.

Trial Testimony And State Inquiries Keep The Ranch In Focus

The ranch is not merely a setting in estate papers. During United States v Ghislaine Maxwell, trial testimony placed Epstein's New Mexico property before jurors as one of the locations connected to his abuse allegations. In the government's trial transcript, a witness described entering the property from Highway 41 in Stanley, New Mexico, and referred to the ranch's central compound, according to the Day 2 transcript.

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New Mexico's own inquiry has also revived public interest in the site. On 19 February 2026, the New Mexico Department of Justice said Attorney General Raúl Torrez had ordered the criminal investigation into alleged illegal activity at Zorro Ranch to be reopened after reviewing information recently released by the US Department of Justice. The department statement said the state's earlier investigation had closed in 2019 at the request of the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

That sequence gives the Zorro Smiles report significance beyond a business-filing curiosity. If the Santa Fe New Mexican's account is accurate, Shuliak did not only appear in Epstein's health-care, estate and personal orbit. She also had a registered dentistry-related business connection to the same New Mexico property that state officials, prosecutors and witnesses have repeatedly linked to Epstein's wider system of secrecy.

What The Records Do Not Yet Prove

The available record does not prove that Zorro Smiles treated patients at the ranch, generated revenue there, or operated as a functioning dental clinic. The available records also do not establish that Shuliak used the company to conceal criminal activity. Those conclusions would require direct corporate filings, licensing files, tax records, invoices, patient records, or sworn testimony that has not been reviewed here.

The verified record supports a narrower but serious finding: Shuliak was a dentist with a public NPI record, Epstein's New Mexico ranch was tied to state land leases and state investigations, and the Santa Fe New Mexican has reported an additional business-registration link between Shuliak, dentistry and Zorro Ranch.

That combination warrants further scrutiny by reporters and officials, but the core Zorro Smiles detail remains dependent on the local outlet's exclusive documentation unless the Secretary of State file is independently obtained.

Zorro Ranch remains a public-record map of Epstein's reach, and the reported dental-company link adds another address to a story that investigators are still trying to fully document.