Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton remains hospitalised in Florida following an apparent self-harm incident during a livestream that left him with serious injuries, as a friend reportedly expressed concern that some of his injuries could cause permanent scarring.

The 48-year-old was rushed from his Miami home by emergency workers last week following a disturbing TikTok stream that prompted viewers to contact authorities.

To recall, the incident unfolded on 4 August 2026, when Hilton went live on his social media channel. The livestream appeared to show Hilton injuring himself, prompting multiple emergency calls to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Officials focused heavily on de-escalation tactics to manage what they described as a mental health crisis before Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported him to a hospital. The livestream was subsequently removed from TikTok, and Hilton's account was banned following the incident.

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Friend Raises Concerns Over Perez Hilton's Recovery

Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., was detained for an involuntary mental health evaluation under Florida's Baker Act. This legislation, formally known as the Florida Mental Health Act, allows authorities to initiate involuntary psychiatric examinations under specified circumstances, including when a person is considered a potential danger to themselves or others.

An initial examination period can last up to 72 hours, although further treatment or legal proceedings may follow depending on medical assessments.

According to a source cited by the Daily Mail, Hilton's injuries could leave significant scarring. The claim that he may have permanently disfigured himself has not been confirmed by his family or medical team.

A close friend also described concerns about the length of Hilton's recovery, claiming he was still struggling to process what had happened.

'Perez knows that something happened and he knows that things aren't good right now, but he doesn't have a lot of presence of mind,' the friend reportedly explained. The source suggested his recovery could be lengthy, adding: 'This is not going to be something where in five days, I'm like, "he's fine." This is months, maybe years.'

That assessment follows an update from Hilton's family, which said he suffered 'significant blood loss' and would require surgery as part of what they expect to be a lengthy recovery. His family described his condition as 'serious but stable.'

Custody Questions Arise as Hilton Faces Lengthy Recovery

Hilton's contact has reportedly been limited while he receives treatment. Reports have also suggested that further psychiatric care could follow once his immediate physical injuries are addressed, although the details of his future treatment have not been publicly confirmed.

The situation has also raised questions about the care of Hilton's three children, Mario, Mia and Mayte. According to his family, the children were at the Miami home with Hilton's sister and niece shortly before the livestream began but left the property when the seriousness of the situation became clear.

The children have since been staying with Hilton's mother, Teresita Lavandeira. On 7 August, she filed a petition in Miami family court seeking temporary custody of all three children. Her attorney said the filing was intended to protect the children and provide stability while Hilton receives treatment.

The petition marks a significant development from earlier reports suggesting relatives were considering temporary custody arrangements. It does not, however, determine any permanent custody arrangement.

Hilton became a father to his three children through surrogacy and has raised them as a single parent. His family's latest statement has focused on both his recovery and the children's wellbeing while asking for privacy during the crisis.

The exact length of his hospitalisation and any subsequent psychiatric treatment has not been publicly confirmed by either his family or his medical team. Similarly, there has been no authoritative medical confirmation that Hilton's injuries caused permanent disfigurement. For now, his family's confirmed account is that he suffered significant blood loss, requires surgery and faces what they expect to be a long recovery.