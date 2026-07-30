A man accused of threatening Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor during what prosecutors say was a routine dog walk in Norfolk is due to stand trial in December, with the former prince expected to give evidence via video link in one of the case's most closely watched moments.

The Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor threat trial centres on an alleged confrontation on 6 May in Wolferton, a village near Andrew's Marsh Farm home.

Prosecutors allege that Alex Jenkinson, 39, from Stowmarket, Suffolk, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour that caused Andrew to fear unlawful violence.

Jenkinson denies the allegation, meaning the court will ultimately decide whether the prosecution can prove its case when the trial opens on 21 December.

Ex-Prince Andrew’s Court Testimony Delayed as Case Against Man Who Threatened Him on a Dog Walk Is Pushed Back https://t.co/0EbJEAsfvA — People (@people) July 29, 2026

Court Delays Trial After Mental Health Concerns

The case had been expected to begin this week at Westminster Magistrates' Court, but proceedings took an unexpected turn after concerns were raised about Jenkinson's mental health.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring was told that the defendant had undergone a psychiatric assessment on Tuesday, with a report expected in early August. Rather than proceed immediately, the court postponed the trial to allow that process to be completed.

While the delay changes the timetable, it does not alter the charges. Instead, it adds another layer to a case that has already drawn significant public interest because it involves a member of the Royal Family and an alleged confrontation in broad daylight.

Man accused of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor threat faces December trial https://t.co/XMNwkNrQAm — BBC Norfolk (@BBCNorfolk) July 29, 2026

The Alleged Dog Walk Confrontation

At the heart of the case is the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor dog walk incident, which prosecutors say unfolded as Andrew was walking his dogs near his Norfolk home.

Although the court has not publicly detailed the exact words allegedly used, prosecutors claim Jenkinson's behaviour was sufficiently threatening to make Andrew fear unlawful violence. That allegation forms the basis of the principal public order charge now heading to trial.

As the alleged victim, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is expected to testify and is expected to become one of the prosecution's most important witnesses. His evidence, which is expected to be delivered by video link, could prove central to establishing how the incident unfolded and how he perceived the alleged encounter.

Man accused of threatening Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces new trial date https://t.co/uoOVS1vCUz pic.twitter.com/m4CNsbRtRs — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 29, 2026

Phone Evidence Could Play A Key Role

One detail emerging from Wednesday's hearing could become one of the most closely watched aspects of the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor threat case.

The court heard that investigators intend to rely on online searches recovered from Jenkinson's mobile phone as part of the prosecution's evidence. The contents of those searches have not been disclosed publicly, but they are expected to feature during the December proceedings.

That revelation adds another dimension to a case that will not rely solely on witness testimony, with digital evidence also expected to be examined by the court.

Timeline Reveals Two Separate Allegations

The case extends beyond the alleged confrontation involving Andrew.

Prosecutors allege that, on 5 May, one day before the Norfolk incident, Jenkinson also used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence against Stephen Terry in King's Lynn.

Jenkinson has pleaded not guilty to that charge as well.

He has, however, admitted a separate offence of failing to provide a specimen of blood while in police custody on 6 May.

Together, those allegations will form part of the wider proceedings when the Alex Jenkinson trial begins later this year.

Strict Bail Conditions Remain in Force

While awaiting trial, Jenkinson remains on bail under unusually strict conditions.

The court ordered that he must not contact Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor directly or indirectly, must stay out of Norfolk and is prohibited from going near several locations linked to the Royal Family, including Sandringham, Buckingham Palace, Balmoral, Windsor and Highgrove.

The breadth of those restrictions reflects the seriousness with which the court is treating the allegations while the case remains unresolved.

December Trial Will Put Key Evidence Under Scrutiny

The Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor December trial is expected to focus on several crucial pieces of evidence, including Andrew's anticipated video-link testimony, witness accounts and the online material recovered during the police investigation.

For now, the allegations remain unproven, and Jenkinson continues to deny the public order offences involving both Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Stephen Terry.

When proceedings begin in December, the court will finally examine the evidence in full and determine whether prosecutors have proved that the alleged confrontation during a routine dog walk crossed the line into criminal behaviour. That hearing is expected to become the defining chapter in a case that has attracted attention far beyond Norfolk because of the high-profile witness at its centre.