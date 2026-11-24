KATSEYE's Lara Raj brought together an unexpected mix of internationally recognised musicians, television stars and fashion personalities for her belated 21st birthday celebration in Los Angeles. The guest list attracted attention for its surprising celebrity connections, including several familiar faces from Netflix's latest breakout series.

The celebration reportedly took place at Soho Warehouse, with photographs and videos circulating across social media on 23 November. One viral X post captured fans' disbelief, writing, 'whole industry was at lara's 21st birthday party last night'.

A Surprise KATSEYE Reunion

Among the most talked-about guests was KATSEYE leader Sophia Laforteza, who arrived alongside her rumoured boyfriend, Leon Barretto. Her appearance surprised EYEKONS because of her ongoing hiatus from the group and uncertainty surrounding her return to professional activities.

Sophia Laforteza and Leon Barretto arrive at Lara Raj’s 21st birthday celebration. pic.twitter.com/Gyzc3WcZse — 21 (@21metgala) November 23, 2026

Seeing Laforteza socialising with her bandmates offered fans a rare glimpse of their interactions away from official schedules. However, her attendance at a private celebration does not establish when she will resume group activities.

Fellow KATSEYE members Daniela Avanzini, Megan Skiendiel and Yoonchae were also among the reported attendees. The celebration extended to the group's Dream Academy roots, with Yoonchae photographed alongside KARLEE GIRL and former contestant Naisha Bhargabi reportedly joining the festivities.

Netflix's The Body Cast

Among the more unexpected guests were Sara Boustany, Sofia Wylie and Bella Neuspiel, stars of Netflix's recently released sapphic thriller The Body. The actresses were photographed together, bringing the series' growing fandom into an unexpected crossover with KATSEYE's EYEKONS.

Sara Boustany, Sofia Wylie and Bella Neuspiel at KATSEYE Lara Raj birthday party last night. pic.twitter.com/wd0tWJk8l4 — sara boustany updates ⭑ (@sarabarchive) November 24, 2026

Boustany had also reportedly attended KATSEYE's Los Angeles concert before the birthday celebration. Wylie, meanwhile, was already an established Disney star through Andi Mack and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series before joining The Body.

JADE and will.i.am In Attendance

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall, professionally known as JADE, was among the biggest names reportedly attending the celebration. Her appearance was particularly notable given Little Mix and KATSEYE's shared origins in televised music competitions.

MÃES! JADE esteve presente no aniversário da Lara Raj ontem em Los Angeles. 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/RlZ9Y5JRv6 — Info Jade Brasil (@infojadebr) November 23, 2026

Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am was also named among the reported guests, bringing another generation of pop music royalty to the party. Singer Bronze Avery and Shade Jenifer of the emerging boy group SOULIDIFIED were similarly featured in social media coverage.

Fashion, Disney and Love Island Stars Attending

The guest list extended into the fashion industry, with Queer Eye personality Tan France and internationally recognised runway model Alton Mason among the reported attendees. Disney's Descendants: The Rise of Red star Kylie Cantrall also joined the celebration.

Choreographers Sohey and JoJo Gomez reportedly attended, representing the dance industry. Their inclusion highlighted another creative field closely connected to Raj's career as a performer.

Reality television personalities Trinity Tatum and Melanie Moreno were spotted arriving together at Raj's birthday party. Their appearance was documented by Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea, extending the guest list into reality entertainment.

“Love Island” stars Trinity Tatum and Melanie Moreno stepped out in LA out to celebrate KATSEYE star Lara Raj’s belated 21st birthday! 🎂💗 📹: STAR INFLUX LA / @BackgridUS pic.twitter.com/DgbVGp62RG — Virtual Reali-Tea by Page Six (@VRTpod) November 23, 2026

Celebrating Her Indian Heritage

Raj celebrated the milestone alongside her older sister, singer Rhea Raj, bringing another musical talent from the family into the festivities. Beyond the celebrity appearances, Raj also reportedly paid tribute to her South Asian heritage through her birthday outfit, wearing a custom creation by Indian designer Rohit Mane.

While the guest list dominated online discussions, Raj's fashion choice brought a personal and cultural dimension to a celebration otherwise drawing attention for its Hollywood connections.