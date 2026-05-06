KATSEYE is facing renewed online attention as ongoing discussions around member Manon Bannerman's hiatus continue to divide fans and fuel speculation about the group's future dynamic.

The global girl group, formed under HYBE x Geffen, has been promoting without Manon since February 2026, when she stepped back from activities due to health and well-being concerns.

While her hiatus was initially framed as temporary, recent public appearances by the group have reignited debate among fans known as Eyekons, with questions emerging over whether support for KATSEYE is shifting.

Manon Bannerman's Hiatus and Official Group Status

Manon's absence from KATSEYE has been officially described by the group's management as a temporary hiatus. The decision was announced earlier this year, with the agency stating she would be focusing on her health and recovery. No timeline has been provided for her return.

Despite her absence, KATSEYE continues to operate as a five-member group. The remaining members have proceeded with scheduled promotions, performances, and media appearances, maintaining the group's activity cycle without interruption.

KATSEYE Continues Promotions as a Five-Member Unit

Read more KATSEYE Megan's Private Photos and Finsta Leaks After Cutting Ties with Harry Daniels Over Manon Exit 'Tea' KATSEYE Megan's Private Photos and Finsta Leaks After Cutting Ties with Harry Daniels Over Manon Exit 'Tea'

Since Manon stepped back from group activities, KATSEYE has continued its promotional campaigns, including music releases and stage performances. The group has appeared at multiple promotional events as five members, with visual materials and stage formations adjusted accordingly.

The continued absence of Manon from music videos, live stages, and promotional content has not been formally addressed beyond earlier statements confirming her hiatus. As a result, fans have increasingly scrutinised the group's evolving structure, particularly during comeback periods.

Press Events Spark Fan Interpretation and Debate

Recent promotional appearances have drawn additional attention due to the lack of new information regarding Manon's status. During press interactions, the group has not provided updates beyond previously established statements, maintaining focus on current activities and releases.

This has led to online discussion among fans, with some describing the tone of these appearances as noticeably restrained when the topic of Manon arises. Social media users have pointed to brief or avoided responses as a source of what they interpret as 'awkward silence'. However, there has been no official indication of internal issues or conflict within the group during press engagements.

Fan Reaction Divides Eyekons Community

The Eyekons fandom has shown mixed reactions to the ongoing situation. One section of fans continues to express strong support for Manon, emphasising that her hiatus remains temporary and reaffirming commitment to the original six-member lineup.

Others have raised concerns about the lack of updates, with some suggesting that the group's consistent five-member promotions could indicate a long-term structural change.

This divide has contributed to wider discussion about KATSEYE's identity as a group and how member absences impact fan engagement.

Social Media Discussion and Growing Speculation

Platforms such as X, TikTok, and Reddit have amplified conversations about KATSEYE's current direction. Posts questioning whether the group is 'losing fans' have circulated within fandom spaces, although engagement varies significantly depending on community sentiment.

Some users argue that speculation has been exaggerated, noting that no official announcement has suggested Manon's departure. Others point to the prolonged uncertainty as a factor influencing fan frustration and emotional distance from recent promotions.

Current Position of the Group

As of now, KATSEYE continues its promotional schedule under HYBE x Geffen as a five-member group. There have been no confirmed changes to the official lineup, and Manon's status remains listed as a temporary hiatus related to health reasons.

While the group's activities remain uninterrupted, ongoing fan discourse continues to shape public perception, particularly as discussions around member participation and future returns remain unresolved.