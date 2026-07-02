As tripleS wrapped up its performance at the 2026 MyK FESTA – MyK LIVE concert, what should have been a routine finale quickly turned concerning when member Gong YuBin suddenly lost consciousness on stage.

Fellow members and staff rushed to assist her before she was taken backstage for medical treatment. Videos shared on TikTok captured the incident, with the footage spreading rapidly across social media and prompting widespread reaction.

The incident followed fellow member Nien's earlier health scare during a Music Bank pre-recording, marking two medical incidents involving tripleS members within a short period. While agency MODHAUS has not linked either case to overwork, the back-to-back incidents have drawn renewed attention to the pressures often associated with K-pop promotional schedules.

Second TripleS Member Collapses During Performance

The collapse occurred during the closing moments of the group's performance at the 2026 MyK FESTA – MyK LIVE concert.

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According to MODHAUS, YuBin experienced a temporary decline in her condition and was immediately taken to an on-site medical centre, where she received treatment before being advised to rest.

Following the incident, MODHAUS apologised for causing concern and confirmed that YuBin would temporarily suspend activities after medical professionals recommended sufficient recovery time before returning to her schedule.

The incident came after Nien's separate health scare during a Music Bank pre-recording, marking two closely timed medical incidents involving members of the group. The agency has not linked the two cases.

Scrutiny Over Promotional Schedules

The two incidents have renewed scrutiny of the demands of K-pop promotions, where idols typically balance music show performances, rehearsals, fan events, interviews, filming and travel within tightly packed schedules.

tripleS currently consists of 24 members, making it one of the largest active girl groups in the industry. While workloads vary by promotion cycle and agency, the recent incidents have intensified discussion among fans about recovery time and performance pressure during comeback periods.

Social Media Reactions

Footage of YuBin's collapse, widely circulated on TikTok, prompted a wave of reactions in the comments section.

Some users expressed concern over the group's workload, with one writing, 'another triples member? BRO LET THEM REST', while another said, 'can they idk like feed triples.'

Others commented on the intensity of idol schedules, including: 'wdym every idols woke up 3am just to perform on music shows sometime.'

The moment YuBin was assisted backstage also drew attention, with one user commenting: 'he was running. at least he cared.'

Some users called for action against the agency, writing: 'can we boycott the company i mean this is getting ridiculous,' while another added: 'bro let them eat!! that's a important thing to do for them!!'

Agency Prioritises Recovery

Following medical advice, YuBin will temporarily suspend domestic and international schedules, offline events and fan signings while focusing on her recovery, according to MODHAUS.

The agency said it will continue monitoring her condition before determining when she can return to activities.

Although MODHAUS has not linked either incident to the group's workload, two members requiring medical attention within weeks has placed renewed focus on the physical demands of K-pop promotions. Attention now turns to YuBin's recovery as fans await further updates on her condition.