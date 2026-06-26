KATSEYE has urged fans to continue showing patience and support for sixth member Manon Bannerman, with the global girl group making it clear that there is still no confirmed timeline for her return from hiatus.

The update comes four months after Manon stepped away from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing. Since then, fans have continued to speculate about her future with the group and whether KATSEYE will once again be a six-member act.

Addressing the uncertainty, leader Sophia Laforteza stressed that any decision regarding Manon's return must remain centred on her recovery rather than public expectation.

KATSEYE Says Manon's Wellbeing Comes First

Speaking about her bandmate's absence in an interview with Allure, Sophia stressed that neither the group nor its fans should pressure Manon to return before she is ready.

'Because we did announce that it is about her wellbeing, it's not our place or anybody else's place to rush her,' Sophia said.

'We want to give her all the time that she needs, all the space that she needs, and so we don't want to make any assumptions, set anything in stone. She really deserves that.'

She added that 'the door is always open,' reaffirming that Manon's place in KATSEYE remains secure despite her continued hiatus. 'We love her and the fans love her. The people love her. They love KATSEYE.'

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Sophia also urged their fans, the EYEKONS, to continue showing patience and support as Manon focuses on her recovery.

'We wish that you could just keep extending love and support and patience,' she said, noting that everyone deserves it while navigating personal circumstances.

She also added that they do understand why fans are eager for updates. 'If I was in their place, I would be asking too.'

Hiatus Began Earlier This Year

Manon's temporary hiatus was first announced in February after HYBE x Geffen revealed that she would step away from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing.

At the time, the company said it fully supported the decision and confirmed that KATSEYE would continue its scheduled promotions while expressing hope that the six members would perform together again 'when the time is right.'

Alongside the announcement, Manon shared a personal message with fans, reassuring them about her wellbeing.

Manon via Weverse Dms:



“Hi friends 🤍.

I want you to hear this from me, I'm healthy, I'm okay, and I'm taking care of myself. Thank u for checking in! Sometimes things unfold in ways we don't fully control, but I'm trusting the bigger picture. Thank you for standing by me. I… pic.twitter.com/qtSO8SQq6T — KATSEYE News (@NewsKatseye) February 21, 2026

'I want you to hear this from me, I'm healthy, I'm okay, and I'm taking care of myself. Thank u for checking in! Sometimes things unfold in ways we don't fully control, but I'm trusting the bigger picture. Thank you for standing by me. I love you endlessly and can't wait to see you again.'

Since then, KATSEYE has continued promotions as a five-member group, carrying on with interviews, performances and music releases during Manon's absence.

Manon Previously Reassured Fans

In April, Manon again addressed fans after changes to her social media profile fuelled speculation about her future with KATSEYE.

Writing to fans, she thanked them for their patience and revealed she remained in positive discussions with HYBE x Geffen.

Manon shares a new statement to weverse dms:



“Thank you so much for all the love and support you've been sending my way. I'm really grateful for the patience and kindness everyone has shown during this time. HxG and I are having positive conversations and I feel supported. I'm… pic.twitter.com/R5TTjvvii6 — KATSEYE News (@NewsKatseye) April 2, 2026

'I feel supported. I'm happy and I'm healthy. I'll share more soon,' she wrote.

Most recently, speculation resurfaced after Manon was spotted attending an Ariana Grande concert alongside the other KATSEYE members.

The sighting prompted renewed hopes of an imminent return, but neither the group nor HYBE x Geffen has suggested that her appearance signals the end of her hiatus, leaving her comeback timeline officially unknown.