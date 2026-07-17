JYP Entertainment has responded to reports claiming TWICE member Tzuyu may not renew her exclusive contract with the agency, saying discussions over the group's contract renewals are still ongoing.

While the reports suggest Tzuyu could pursue solo activities through a company reportedly established by her parents, they also indicate she intends to remain a full member of TWICE.

'TWICE is currently in the period of contract renewal discussions, and we intend to provide an update as soon as the matter is finalised,' the agency said.

The statement neither confirmed nor denied Tzuyu's reported individual plans, leaving the outcome of the negotiations unresolved.

Reports Say Tzuyu Plans to Remain With TWICE

According to News1, Tzuyu is expected not to renew her exclusive contract with JYP Entertainment after more than 11 years with the agency. The report said she nevertheless intends to continue promoting as a full member of TWICE while managing her solo career separately.

If confirmed, the reported arrangement would allow Tzuyu to continue participating in TWICE's albums, tours and other group activities while pursuing individual projects outside JYP Entertainment.

Separate management arrangements have become increasingly common among established K-pop artists, allowing members to pursue solo careers while remaining active in their groups.

JYP has not commented further beyond saying contract renewal discussions remain ongoing.

Parents' Company Reportedly Linked to Solo Career

According to Taiwanese media, including China Times, Tzuyu may launch her solo activities through Yu Hai Entertainment, a company reportedly established by her parents in Taiwan in November 2025.

The company is reported to operate from the same address as her mother's café and is registered for entertainment-related businesses, including artist management, concert planning, music production and distribution, advertising and talent development.

If the claims are accurate, Yu Hai Entertainment could oversee Tzuyu's individual activities while she continues promoting with TWICE under a separate management arrangement.

Neither Tzuyu nor her family has publicly commented on the reports.

Festival Appearance Adds to Discussion

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The reports also noted Tzuyu's recent appearance at a beer rock festival in Kaohsiung, where she reportedly performed without a JYP manager present.

She also appeared under her birth name, Zhou Tzuyu, rather than her stage name. While there has been no official explanation for the decision, the use of her birth name drew attention amid speculation surrounding her future activities.

The reports also said music planner Chen Zeshan, who reportedly met Tzuyu's family last year and helped organise the event, is expected to play a key role in her future activities through Yu Hai Entertainment.

No official connection has been established between the festival appearance and Tzuyu's contract negotiations.

What Happens Next for Tzuyu and TWICE

Tzuyu debuted with TWICE in 2015 after appearing on JYP Entertainment's survival programme Sixteen. Since then, the group has become one of K-pop's biggest global acts, releasing multiple hit albums, completing international tours and building a worldwide fanbase.

For now, JYP's response confirms only that contract renewal discussions remain ongoing.

While the reports suggest Tzuyu could pursue solo opportunities through her parents' company, they also indicate she intends to continue promoting as a member of TWICE.

Until JYP Entertainment announces the outcome of the negotiations, Tzuyu's future with the agency remains unresolved. However, the reports continue to suggest that any change to her management would not affect her reported plans to remain with TWICE.