A viral social media theory claiming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could eventually return to the royal fold has fuelled fresh debate among royal watchers, despite there being no official indication that such plans exist.

The post, shared by X account @TheRoyal_TEA_, has drawn attention by suggesting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could one day secure a semi-royal role while keeping Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet firmly within the line of succession.

The idea has become more popular as new reports keep connecting the Sussexes to a potential return to Britain after their recent meetings with King Charles.

What Does the Viral Royal Theory Claim?

The widely shared post claims that Harry and Meghan's 'biggest comeback is yet to come.' According to the theory, the couple could gradually reintegrate into royal life while maintaining a level of independence from Buckingham Palace.

I am calling it right now.



Meghan and Harry WILL BE returning to the royal circle.



Archie and Lilibet will remain in the LOS and will be introduced to the world so that they can get their royal family privileges back.



Meghan and Harry will essentially create a rival royal... pic.twitter.com/C6zkYccvF0 — TheRoyalTea (@TheRoyal_TEA_) July 22, 2026

Among its key claims, the post suggests Archie and Lilibet would become more visible in public, retain their positions in the line of succession and help establish what some commenters described as a 'rival royal family' alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The theory also speculates that the Sussexes could eventually regain taxpayer-funded security and enjoy a 'half-in, half-out' arrangement similar to the one they sought before stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

However, none of those claims have been supported by Buckingham Palace or representatives for the Sussexes.

Why Are Royal Fans Discussing a Sussex Comeback?

Read more 'Serious Problem of Survival': Royal Expert Claims Harry and Meghan Are Running Low on Alternatives 'Serious Problem of Survival': Royal Expert Claims Harry and Meghan Are Running Low on Alternatives

The online discussion comes after renewed speculation surrounding Harry's and Meghan's relationship with the royal family.

According to recent reports by Royal experts, the Sussexes are exploring a greater presence in the UK following a private family meeting at Highgrove with King Charles and Queen Camilla. Experts suggest that sources close to the couple believe relations are moving in the 'right direction', though they emphasise that no outcome is guaranteed.

Reports have also suggested Harry may spend more time in Britain ahead of the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, while commentators have pointed to growing signs that the couple are placing greater focus on Europe after several years in California.

Could Harry and Meghan Return to Royal Duties?

While the theory has captivated royal watchers, several of its central claims face significant constitutional and practical hurdles.

Queen Elizabeth II previously rejected a 'half-in, half-out' model when Harry and Meghan stepped back from their working royal duties. Prince Harry also continues to challenge decisions surrounding his UK security arrangements, while Buckingham Palace has avoided announcing any future official role for the couple.

Harry and Meghan continue to focus on projects through the Archewell Foundation and other media ventures, and neither has publicly indicated plans to resume working royal responsibilities.

The viral theory nevertheless highlights the enduring fascination surrounding the Sussexes. Although many social media users called the scenario plausible, others dismissed it as wishful thinking or little more than another royal conspiracy theory.

At this time, there's no indication that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning the kind of royal return detailed in the viral post, but the talk is a sign of the continued fascination with what the next chapter of their royal story might look like.