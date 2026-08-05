The Season 3 finale trailer for 'House of the Dragon' suggests the First Battle of Tumbleton may hinge less on dragons in the sky than on Lord Ormund Hightower's 'secret plot' to win over Rhaenyra's new dragonriders. While the footage promises large‑scale dragon combat, Daeron Targaryen's concern over his uncle's hidden scheme has convinced many viewers that Ormund's manoeuvring could drive the episode's biggest twist.

Episode 7 subtly revealed that Ormund has been working behind the scenes to undermine Queen Rhaenyra's newest dragonriders. Rather than relying solely on military strength, the Green commander appears to be using promises of wealth, titles and power to tempt Hugh Hammer and Ulf the White away from Team Black, a strategy that could change the outcome of the war.

Ormund Has Been Playing the Long Game

The Season 3 finale trailer shows Ormund's army closing in on Tumbleton. However, Episode 7 suggested that Ormund's most important weapon may not be his soldiers or dragons, but his 'secret plot' to exploit the frustrations of Rhaenyra Targaryen's Dragonseeds.

Throughout the season, Hugh Hammer and Ulf the White have struggled to find acceptance among the Targaryen nobility despite claiming two of Westeros' most powerful dragons, Vermithor and Silverwing, respectively. Although Rhaenyra welcomed them as dragonriders, both men have increasingly shown signs of resentment over their treatment and uncertain status.

Ormund recognised that vulnerability. Rather than confronting them directly on the battlefield, he began quietly appealing to their ambitions. Episode 7 strongly implied that Ulf, in particular, was receptive after Ormund hinted that greater rewards awaited those willing to change sides.

The Promise That Could Change the War

According to 'Fire & Blood', the First Battle of Tumbleton becomes known because Hugh Hammer and Ulf the White betray Rhaenyra during the fighting. The television adaptation appears to be expanding on that storyline by showing how the betrayal was orchestrated.

Rather than having Hugh and Ulf suddenly switch allegiances without explanation, HBO has portrayed Ormund as patiently influencing the pair. He understands that neither man is driven by loyalty to the Targaryen cause. Instead, both want recognition after spending their lives as overlooked dragonseeds.

In Episode 7, Ormund reportedly offers Ulf the lordship of Driftmark, one of the richest and most prestigious seats in Westeros, if he abandons Team Black. It is the kind of reward Rhaenyra could not realistically promise while trying to hold together her already fragile coalition.

Although Hugh Hammer has not yet publicly accepted a similar offer, the finale trailer suggests Ormund's efforts may extend to him as well.

What Happens at the First Battle of Tumbleton?

Warning: Major book spoilers follow.

Read more 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Finale Trailer Teases Epic First Battle of Tumbleton 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Finale Trailer Teases Epic First Battle of Tumbleton

In George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, Hugh Hammer, Ulf the White and Addam of Hull are sent to Tumbleton to stop Ormund Hightower's advancing Green army before it can threaten King's Landing. Initially, Team Black appears to have overwhelming dragon superiority. Then disaster strikes.

During the battle, Hugh and Ulf unexpectedly defect to the Greens, turning Vermithor and Silverwing against their former allies. Their betrayal throws Rhaenyra's forces into chaos and changes what looked like a certain victory into one of the Blacks' greatest defeats.

The sack of Tumbleton that follows becomes one of the bloodiest events of the Dance of the Dragons. Thousands are killed as soldiers loot and burn the town, while Lord Ormund Hightower himself is slain during the fighting despite his army's overall victory. His death creates a leadership vacuum even as the Greens gain two powerful dragonriders.

Why the Betrayal Matters

The defection of Hugh and Ulf alters the balance of power. Known thereafter as the 'Two Betrayers', they turn Team Green into a stronger military force. Vermithor alone is the largest living dragon after Vhagar, while Silverwing is one of House Targaryen's oldest and most experienced dragons. Ormund's successful recruitment also introduces future instability.

Hugh Hammer quickly develops ambitions beyond serving King Aegon II, eventually suggesting that he deserves the Iron Throne himself. What begins as Ormund's major strategic success creates new problems for the Greens.

A Different Take on the Book

While 'Fire & Blood' establishes that Hugh and Ulf betray Rhaenyra, it offers little detail about how Ormund persuaded them to switch sides. 'House of the Dragon' appears to be filling in those historical gaps by portraying the betrayal as the result of political negotiation rather than a sudden change of heart.

If the finale follows the direction laid out in both the trailer and Martin's source material, Ormund's quiet negotiations may prove as decisive as any dragon battle. 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 8 has not yet been given an official title. It will air on Monday, 10 August 2026, at 2.00 am BST on Sky Atlantic HD.