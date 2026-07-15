American actress Katie Holmes has sparked fresh interest in her personal life after being photographed holding hands with New York artist Jason Bard Yarmosky during a date night in the Hamptons.

The public appearance, which took place at a screening of The Invite in East Hampton on 10 July, has left fans searching for answers about the man by her side and wondering whether the actress has quietly begun a new relationship.

Although neither Holmes nor Yarmosky has commented publicly on the speculation, the sighting has quickly thrust the previously low-profile artist into the spotlight.

Meet Contemporary Artist Jason Bard Yarmosky

Jason Bard Yarmosky is a New York-based contemporary artist best known for his paintings and drawings exploring themes of ageing, memory and the passage of time. According to his official biography, he graduated from the School of Visual Arts in New York City in 2010 and has since built a career exhibiting his work across the United States.

His artwork has appeared at institutions including the Brooklyn Museum of Art, while one of his most recent projects, the portrait series Timeless Women in New York, was displayed in the windows of Bergdorf Goodman's flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

Despite his established reputation in the art world, Yarmosky has largely remained out of the celebrity spotlight. That changed after he was seen attending the Hamptons event with Katie Holmes, prompting online searches for 'Who Is Jason Bard Yarmosky?' to surge as fans sought to learn more about the artist.

Katie Holmes' Hamptons Date

Holmes and Yarmosky attended a screening of The Invite, hosted by The Cinema Society at the Regal UA East Hampton on 10 July. The pair were photographed walking into the event hand in hand, fuelling speculation about the nature of their relationship.

According to an eyewitness quoted by People, the pair appeared relaxed and affectionate throughout the evening.

Katie Holmes Holds Hands with New Man on Date Night in the Hamptons (Exclusive Source) https://t.co/F3H5uOvJe7 — People (@people) July 14, 2026

'He was whispering in her ear, and she was laughing, they seemed very easy together and there was a smile on her face all night,' the source said. 'They sat together during the movie, she had her head on his shoulder at one point. They looked very cute.'

Although Holmes and Yarmosky did not pose together for photographers, the eyewitness said they were later seen chatting with friends at the after-party, which was held at The Boathouse in East Hampton.

Neither Holmes nor Yarmosky has publicly addressed the dating speculation following the event.

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Katie Holmes' Dating History

The latest sighting has renewed public curiosity about Holmes' love life, particularly as she has kept much of it private in recent years.

Holmes was last publicly linked to musician Bobby Wooten III in 2022. The pair were first seen together in April that year before ending their relationship later in 2022.

Before dating Wooten, Holmes was in a long-term relationship with actor Jamie Foxx following her divorce from Tom Cruise. Holmes and Cruise, who married in 2006 and divorced in 2012, share a 20-year-old daughter, Suri.

While the actress has largely avoided discussing her personal relationships publicly, her latest appearance with Yarmosky has inevitably drawn attention.

Katie Holmes' Film Career

Away from headlines surrounding her personal life, Holmes remains focused on her acting and directing career.

Her next project is Happy Hours, a romantic dramedy that reunites her with former Dawson's Creek co-star Joshua Jackson. Holmes is directing the film, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.

Reflecting on working with Jackson again, Holmes wrote on Instagram: 'I am so very grateful to be working again with so many of my wonderful friends on this film HAPPY HOURS. And working with Josh after so many years is a testament to friendship.'

As interest grows in Katie Holmes' Hamptons date, Jason Bard Yarmosky has unexpectedly become one of the most searched names connected to the actress, even as both continue to remain silent about their relationship status.