Sharon Osbourne has revealed she was unexpectedly hospitalised and forced to miss the unveiling of a statue honouring her late husband, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, deepening concern among fans as she continues to navigate her grief nearly a year after his death.

The health scare, which Sharon disclosed in a social media post, comes as unverified reports claim she is still struggling to move forward after losing the Black Sabbath frontman, with some alleging she spends significant time at his grave.

Sharon Osbourne Hospitalised As Ozzy Statue Is Unveiled

The 73‑year‑old shared the news in a heartfelt social media message, apologising for her absence from Hellfest in France, where a towering tribute to Ozzy was unveiled earlier this month.

'I'm sorry I couldn't be at Hellfest for the unveiling of Ozzy's statue,' Sharon wrote on Instagram. 'Unfortunately I had an unexpected trip to the hospital earlier in the week.'

'A big thank you Olivier Garnier, Ben Barbaud and everyone at Hellfest. Special thank you to @philippe_pasqua_officiel for the absolutely stunning statue!' she added.

Fans were quick to share their support for Sharon. 'Hope you are feeling much much much better now,' one supporter wrote.

Another comment read, 'HEY SHARON! I hope you're feeling better. And that's an awesome statue. I wish i could see it in person! Ozzy would have loved that along with all the other outpouring of love from millions of others. Much love to you and your family!'

The statue unveiled at Hellfest serves as one of the largest public tributes to the musician since his passing. The monument, located in Clisson, France, celebrates Ozzy's decades‑long influence on rock and heavy metal music and has quickly become a pilgrimage site for devoted fans.

Mystery Over Sharon's Hospital Stay

While Sharon did not disclose the reason for her hospitalisation, the revelation immediately raised concerns among fans, many of whom have closely followed her emotional journey since Ozzy's death in July 2025. The heavy metal icon died at the age of 76 following a long battle with Parkinson's disease and other serious health complications.

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People have once again started wondering whether Sharon continues to find it difficult to move forward since Ozzy's passing. Sources have claimed she spends significant time at his grave, with some stating that she is 'addicted to his graveside'. While those reports remain unverified, they have fuelled speculation that grief continues to weigh heavily on the family.

Despite fan concern, Sharon appears to be recovering. She was recently photographed in Beverly Hills looking upbeat and in good spirits during a public outing, easing fears that the hospitalisation involved a serious medical emergency. However, questions remain about her health and the emotional toll of the past year.

For now, fans are hoping Sharon focuses on her recovery while continuing the work she and her family have undertaken to honour Ozzy's legacy. Though she was unable to attend the statue unveiling in person, her message made clear that the tribute held special significance for her, and that the Prince of Darkness remains as beloved as ever.