The US Army has launched an investigation after two attack helicopters hovered unusually low over the Nashville home of musician Kid Rock.

Footage shared by the star on Saturday shows two AH-64 Apache aircraft dipping towards his swimming pool. The singer, a high-profile supporter of Donald Trump, filmed himself saluting the crews as they lingered near his hillside property.

Army officials have now confirmed the flight was not an authorised display of respect. They have opened an administrative review into the pilots' conduct. The Nashville skyline can be seen in the background of the viral clips as the aircraft hovers at close range.

101st Airborne Division Confirms Unauthorised Flyover

Maj. Jonathon Bless of the 101st Airborne Division confirmed the helicopters were on a routine training mission. He stated that the musician did not request the aircraft's presence. The helicopters are based at Fort Campbell, which sits roughly 60 miles from the city.

In a written statement, Bless underscored the expectations placed on military aviators.

'Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism, and established flight regulations,' he said. 'An administrative review is underway to assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements. Appropriate action will be taken if any violations are found.'

Kid Rock used the footage to mock California Governor Gavin Newsom. He claimed the flight showed a level of respect that the Democratic politician would never understand. The incident has forced the military to clarify its rules regarding private flyovers.

'This is a level of respect that sh-t for brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her,' Kid Rock wrote on Instagram.

Coincidence Or Political Theatre: The No Kings Protest

The incident happened on the same day as 'No Kings' protests against President Trump in Nashville. Some observers noted that the same helicopters flew over the demonstration area. The Army maintains that any overlap between the training route and the protest was a coincidence.

They have rejected any link between the flight path and the city's political climate. However, the optics remain difficult for the military. 'You can see how a Trump ally filming military hardware near his home creates a perception of partisan support,' they said. The timing of the flyover has deepened the divide between the singer's supporters and his critics.

Kid Rock: A Celebrity And The Politics Around Him

Kid Rock has, in recent years, positioned himself as one of Donald Trump's most visible celebrity supporters, frequently appearing at campaign events and leaning heavily into political commentary. His response to the flyover fits that pattern, blending patriotism with a pointed swipe at California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat and regular opponent of Trump's agenda.

The phrasing he used, particularly the insult directed at Newsom, is unlikely to trouble his supporters. It will, however, deepen the perception that the incident sits uncomfortably close to political theatre.

The Aircraft At The Centre Of It All

The AH-64 Apache is the primary attack helicopter for the American military, introduced in the 1980s and deployed extensively in conflicts from Panama to Iraq and Afghanistan. It is a sophisticated piece of equipment designed for high-intensity conflict. It remains a central part of military capability, including current operations involving Iran.

The military must now determine if the pilots deviated from their flight plan to acknowledge the star. Training runs are common over Nashville, but hovering at low altitudes over private property requires specific justification. The review will focus on whether the crews used government resources for personal or political reasons.