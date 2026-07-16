South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun has officially returned to the public eye after a 16-month hiatus, making his comeback with a new advertising campaign for Philippine fashion brand BENCH following the conclusion of police investigations into allegations involving the late actress Kim Sae-ron, who died by suicide in February 2025.

The commercial shoot marks Kim's first official entertainment activity since March 2025, when he suspended his career amid claims about his past relationship with the actress.

Investigators later found no evidence supporting allegations that he dated Kim Sae-ron while she was underage, clearing the way for his gradual return to work.

Kim Soo-hyun Returns to Spotlight

For his comeback, the 38-year-old actor recently filmed a new commercial and promotional campaign for BENCH after his agency, Gold Medalist, confirmed he had resumed official activities.

The appearance marks his first professional engagement in around one year and four months and signals what many expect to be a carefully managed return to the entertainment industry.

Behind-the-scenes photos from the campaign were shared by BENCH chairman Ben Chan, who captioned the post: 'Reunited with your @benchtm family, @soohyun_k216.'

The company's creative director, Miguel Pastor, also welcomed the actor's return on Instagram, writing: 'Kim Soo-hyun is back as the face of BENCH, marking a welcome return to one of his most recognisable brand partnerships.'

Pastor added that Kim's performances in Queen of Tears, It's Okay to Not Be Okay and My Love from the Star continue to resonate with audiences across Asia, saying the renewed partnership reflects the brand's confidence in the actor's enduring popularity.

The campaign has attracted widespread attention across South Korea and the Philippines, where Kim has long enjoyed a strong fan base through both his television dramas and commercial endorsements.

The False Allegations

Kim stepped away from the entertainment industry in March 2025 after allegations surfaced claiming he had dated Kim Sae-ron while she was a minor.

The actor consistently denied the accusations, maintaining that their relationship began only after she had reached adulthood.

As previously reported, a subsequent police investigation found no evidence supporting the underage dating allegations and concluded that some of the materials circulated online had been manipulated.

Investigators also alleged that YouTuber Kim Se-ui, operator of the Garosero Research Institute (HoverLab) channel, used altered KakaoTalk conversations and AI-generated voice recordings attributed to Kim Sae-ron while spreading the claims.

Read more Kim Soo-Hyun Exonerated: Police Confirm Kim Sae-Ron's 'Minor Relationship' Voice Note Was 'Fake and Made by AI' Kim Soo-Hyun Exonerated: Police Confirm Kim Sae-Ron's 'Minor Relationship' Voice Note Was 'Fake and Made by AI'

Gold Medalist welcomed the findings, saying authorities had uncovered the truth through objective evidence.

The agency also said the allegations had caused significant reputational damage to the actor and affected both his professional and personal life.

The Legal Aftermath

Kim subsequently filed criminal complaints and civil lawsuits against Kim Se-ui, who has since been indicted and detained on charges including criminal defamation, intimidation and attempted coercion.

The actor also faced a lawsuit from outdoor brand Eider following the controversy. However, during a court hearing earlier this month, the company significantly reduced its damages claim after the court recommended settlement discussions, a move widely viewed as another positive development in Kim's return to public life.

While no future acting projects have been officially announced, the new BENCH campaign marks Kim's first public appearance since suspending his career and signals the beginning of his gradual return to the entertainment industry.