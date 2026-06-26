Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are all facing separate staff lawsuits in the United States, with claims spanning unpaid wages, discrimination and hostile working conditions, some dating back to 2021 and others filed as recently as June 2026, according to court filings and reports.

The cases, brought by former household employees, have begun to form a pattern that raises uncomfortable questions about labour practices inside one of the world's most scrutinised celebrity families.

For context, legal scrutiny of the Kardashian-Jenner household workforce is not new. The latest filings come after earlier disputes involving Kim Kardashian's Hidden Hills estate, where multiple workers accused her of wage violations. While that case was eventually resolved, fresh allegations tied to Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian suggest the issue has not entirely faded, and may, in fact, be widening.

Kim Kardashian Lawsuit Set Early Tone For Labour Disputes

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The earliest of the high-profile cases dates back to 2021, when seven former gardening and maintenance staff sued Kim Kardashian over conditions at her Hidden Hills mansion.

According to the workers, they were denied overtime pay and legally mandated meal breaks, while some alleged wages were withheld for taxes that were never forwarded to authorities.

Kardashian pushed back at the time, arguing through representatives that the workers were employed by a third-party vendor and not directly by her household. Liability, she suggested, sat elsewhere. The dispute did not proceed to a prolonged courtroom battle and was ultimately settled, though the terms were not publicly detailed.

That case might have ended quietly, but it set a precedent. Labour experts noted then that the use of contractors in celebrity households can blur accountability, particularly when workers operate inside private residences but are technically employed by external firms. It is a neat arrangement, at least on paper.

Kylie Jenner Lawsuits Escalate With Harassment And Miscarriage Claims

If Kim's case hinted at structural ambiguity, the allegations now facing Kylie Jenner are more direct, and far more serious.

In April and June 2026, multiple former employees filed lawsuits against Jenner, including two housekeepers and a private chef. The claims extend beyond pay disputes into accusations of discrimination, retaliation and workplace hostility.

One housekeeper, Angelica Vasquez, alleged she was subjected to harassment tied to her race, religion and national origin while working in Jenner's home. A second worker, Juana Delgado Soto, described what she claimed was a desperate attempt to seek help, saying she slipped a note to Jenner detailing the situation, only to face retaliation and warnings not to contact the reality star again. Those claims remain unproven in court.

The most serious filing came from a former private chef, who accused Jenner's household of pregnancy discrimination, wage theft and imposing a punishing workload during what she described as a high-risk pregnancy.

According to the complaint, the intensity of the job contributed to a miscarriage. That allegation, stark as it is, has not been tested in court, and Jenner has not publicly responded in detail to the claims.

The cluster of lawsuits has drawn significant attention online. On Reddit forums and X, users have debated whether the cases point to systemic issues or reflect the pressures and opacity of ultra-wealthy households.

Some commenters have expressed scepticism, noting the lack of court rulings so far, while others argue the volume of similar claims is difficult to ignore. It is messy, and the truth is likely buried somewhere in legal filings rather than comment threads.

Khloé Kardashian Case Adds To Pattern Of Workplace Complaints

Khloé Kardashian has also faced legal action, though on a smaller scale. In 2023, a former household assistant filed a lawsuit alleging wrongful termination after returning from medical leave, along with claims of unpaid overtime and missed breaks.

Her representatives denied the allegations outright, stating the employee had been properly compensated and treated in accordance with labour laws. The case did not generate the same level of public scrutiny as those involving her sisters, but it adds another layer to the broader narrative.

Taken together, the lawsuits do not yet establish a unified legal conclusion about the Kardashian-Jenner workplaces. Each case stands on its own facts, its own evidence, its own outcome still pending or privately resolved. Still, the repetition of similar complaints, wages, hours, treatment, starts to feel less coincidental.

None of the recent allegations against Kylie Jenner have been proven in court, so they should be treated with caution.

What is clear is that the family's carefully managed public image now sits alongside a growing list of legal disputes from the people working behind the scenes, those who cook the meals, clean the rooms, and keep the operation running. Whether these cases ultimately reshape that image or quietly disappear into settlements is, for now, unresolved.