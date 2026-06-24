Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, is facing fresh legal trouble in Dubai, where court records name him as the lead defendant in an ongoing property dispute, only weeks after he was released from Al Awir prison and as he launches a Cameo account in a bid to avoid being sent back behind bars.

For context, Andrews, 43, was detained in the United Arab Emirates last month and held in Dubai's notorious Al Awir prison on allegations of fraud. He has publicly rejected that characterisation, insisting that his ordeal was linked to supposed espionage claims rather than straightforward financial wrongdoing.

He was released earlier this month after roughly a month in custody and has since tried to present himself as a man rebuilding his life with Price, 48, while openly talking about his time inside.

Now, according to court documents cited by the Sun, Andrews has been drawn into a second, separate case in the UAE. This time, the dispute centres on property rather than the alleged fraud that first landed him in Al Awir.

Papers filed in Dubai Court reportedly list Andrews as the first named defendant in what is described as a lengthy property battle involving three different parties, with a man identified as Alexander Keya bringing the claim.

It can be recalled that the Dubai court ordered a detailed financial review of the matter last year. An accounting expert was instructed to carry out an evaluation on 15 July, with another hearing planned for later that month.

The substance of the allegations against Andrews, however, has not been made public, and no final judgment has been issued at the time of writing.

Lee Andrews' Dubai Court Battle And Life After Al Awir Prison

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For starters, the new Dubai court battle drops into the middle of a very public narrative that Andrews has been telling about his month in Al Awir. The prison, which has a harsh reputation among ex-inmates and campaigners, was where the self-described multi-millionaire was held after being arrested on fraud allegations.

He has repeatedly maintained that he was wrongly targeted, linking his arrest to broader, and so far unsubstantiated, suggestions of espionage.

Since walking free earlier this month, Andrews has been unusually vocal online about life inside. In one recent video, he stood in a gym showing off a slimmer frame and claimed he had lost 20lbs while incarcerated. The weight loss detail serves a purpose: it is a shorthand for hardship, a way of underlining the extent of what he says he went through.

He has also dangled the prospect of a return to Britain to join Price, despite acknowledging that he remains under a travel ban in the UAE. In one clip, he told followers: 'I will be coming to the UK, despite what everyone's saying. I'm on my way soon, so I'll be giving Dubai up a little bit.' How he imagines doing that with a live travel restriction and an unresolved court case is left hanging in the air.

Authorities in Dubai have not publicly commented on Andrews' claims about espionage or his wider account of his detention. There is also, at least in the documentation cited so far, no official confirmation that his status as a defendant in the property case automatically threatens a return to Al Awir. But in the UAE's legal system, unpaid debts and adverse rulings can and do lead to imprisonment, which explains why Andrews sounds rattled.

Cameo Hustle: Lee Andrews Tries To Raise Cash Before Court

The news came after reports that Andrews could be ordered to repay thousands of dirhams to the court over fraud-related allegations, raising the spectre of him being sent back to prison if he cannot settle what is owed. Faced with that prospect, he has done something that once upon a time might have seemed unthinkable for someone styling himself as a multi-millionaire. He has set up shop on Cameo.

Cameo, the personalised video message platform, is usually the preserve of reality stars, ex-footballers and nostalgia acts looking to monetise their fanbases. Andrews is now among them, offering clips for cash in what looks, from the outside, like a scramble to raise funds for his legal and financial obligations in Dubai.

There is a slightly surreal edge to all this. In one breath Andrews is talking about giving up Dubai and reuniting with Katie Price in Britain, in the next he is stuck in a city he cannot lawfully leave, fighting a property dispute he cannot publicly discuss, and filming paid-for greetings to try to avoid what he has previously described as a 'hellhole' of a prison.

The underlying numbers, such as the exact amount he is alleged to owe in dirhams or the specific sums at issue in the property case, have not been disclosed in the material available. What has been confirmed in the documents seen by the Sun is that an accounting expert was formally instructed and that Andrews is formally a defendant. That alone means his legal problems in the UAE are far from over, whatever he says on camera.

For Price, who has lived much of her life in full tabloid glare, there is an uneasy familiarity to yet another partner becoming enmeshed in controversy. She has not, in the reporting so far, issued a formal statement on Andrews' new court case or his move into Cameo, leaving him to front it up himself online. Whether that silence is tactical or simply exhaustion is anyone's guess.

What happens next will be decided in Dubai's courtrooms rather than on social media. There is another hearing on the books, an expert report to be digested, and a defendant who is loudly insisting he is on his way back to the UK while the legal reality appears to be tugging in the opposite direction. It is not the neat redemption arc he has been trying to sell, and it may get messier still.