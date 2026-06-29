Justin Baldoni's highly publicised legal battle with Blake Lively may finally be over, but entertainment industry experts believe the actor and filmmaker now faces another major challenge: rebuilding his career in Hollywood.

Following months of courtroom proceedings, legal filings and widespread media attention surrounding the It Ends With Us dispute, Baldoni has largely stepped away from the public eye. Reports indicate that his current priority is spending time with his family, and he has not announced any new acting, directing or producing projects.

While the settlement brought an end to the legal proceedings, it did not erase the intense public scrutiny surrounding the case. Industry observers say Baldoni's next professional move will likely determine whether he can successfully restore his reputation and regain the confidence of studios, filmmakers and audiences.

What Is Justin Baldoni's Comeback Plan?

According to public relations experts, Baldoni's best strategy is not to rush back into Hollywood but to let time work in his favour.

PR expert Mark Borkowski told Us Weekly that Baldoni's 'only route back' is to remain largely out of the spotlight for an extended period before returning with a project that reminds audiences of his creative abilities.

'Justin's only route back is to make something good and be quiet for two years,' Borkowski said.

He believes avoiding unnecessary public appearances and allowing attention surrounding the legal dispute to fade would give Baldoni the strongest opportunity to rebuild his image.

Another communications expert, David Johnson, echoed a similar view. He argued that recovery after such a high-profile controversy depends on three key factors: avoiding new controversies, continuing to produce strong professional work, and allowing enough time for public opinion to evolve.

The advice reflects a common strategy used by public figures following major controversies, where maintaining a low profile can sometimes prove more effective than attempting to repair a damaged reputation immediately through interviews or media campaigns.

How Did the Legal Battle Affect Justin Baldoni's Career?

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The dispute began after Blake Lively filed legal claims against Baldoni related to the production of It Ends With Us. Lively alleged sexual harassment and other misconduct during the making of the film. Baldoni denied the allegations and responded with legal claims of his own, including accusations of defamation and extortion involving Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and others.

The legal conflict quickly became one of Hollywood's most closely watched disputes, generating months of headlines and widespread discussion across social media and the entertainment industry.

Throughout the proceedings, both sides experienced legal victories and setbacks before ultimately reaching a settlement in 2026. Although the agreement ended the courtroom battle, the publicity surrounding the case has continued to shape conversations about both stars' futures in the entertainment industry.

According to Borkowski, Lively may have suffered greater reputational damage because audiences had long viewed her as approachable, humorous and family-oriented. At the same time, he acknowledged that Baldoni also faces significant challenges if he hopes to return to major film projects in the near future.

Other industry professionals have similarly suggested that both Baldoni and Lively may find it difficult to resume their careers immediately without facing questions about the controversy.

What Could Baldoni do next?

Before the legal battle, Baldoni had gradually established himself as a respected filmmaker alongside his acting career. While many viewers first came to know him as Rafael Solano in Jane the Virgin, he increasingly shifted his focus towards directing and producing.

His directing credits include the successful romantic drama Five Feet Apart and the Disney+ film Clouds, both of which received praise from audiences. Baldoni also worked as a producer on projects including The Garfield Movie, Ezra and The Senior. Away from film, he co-hosted the Man Enough podcast, which ended during the legal controversy after co-host Liz Plank departed the show.

Reports have also suggested that Baldoni remains interested in future filmmaking opportunities. Some have even claimed he would be open to making an It Ends With Us sequel should the opportunity arise, although no official plans have been announced by the studio or filmmakers.

'Focus on Developing a High-Quality Project'

For now, Baldoni's Hollywood future remains uncertain. While he has not publicly outlined his next career move, industry experts generally agree that patience will likely be his greatest asset. Rather than attempting an immediate comeback, they believe focusing on developing a high-quality project and allowing public attention surrounding the legal battle to diminish may offer his best chance of rebuilding his reputation.

Whether Baldoni returns first as an actor, director or producer remains to be seen. However, with the legal proceedings now behind him, attention has shifted away from the courtroom and towards the next chapter of his career. As Hollywood watches to see what comes next, experts believe his long-term success will depend less on public statements than on the quality of the work he ultimately brings back to the screen.