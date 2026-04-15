TMZ is reportedly willing to pay for exclusive tips involving scandals linked to US lawmakers, according to multiple accounts of the outlet's reporting practices. However, there is no publicly stated blanket policy confirming fixed payments for political information.

The celebrity news site, known for breaking high-profile stories across entertainment and politics, is said to reward certain verified exclusives on a case-by-case basis when material is considered valuable and publishable.

As TSA officers are selling their blood to keep a roof over their heads, members of Congress are packing their bags for a 2-week vacation, and WE WANT THE PICS!



Our DMs are OPEN. See them on vacay? Send us the pics... we'll take it from there! https://t.co/N6VQV3HSGE pic.twitter.com/1unGXiNWkS — TMZ (@TMZ) March 27, 2026

TMZ Pay for Exclusive Tips on One Condition

In some cases, TMZ has been known to pay for photos, videos, or verified documentation that leads to major exclusives. In others, contributors provide material without direct payment, often in exchange for anonymity or the prospect of future cooperation with the newsroom.

The approach has long been associated with what media critics describe as a form of 'chequebook journalism,' although the company itself does not present its operation in those terms. Instead, it has positioned itself as a fast-moving digital newsroom prioritising speed, verification, and exclusivity over traditional reporting structures.

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Reporting on US lawmakers comes with extra legal and ethical rules. News organisations have to be very careful about where the information comes from, whether it can be checked, and whether it could unfairly harm someone's reputation. Because of this, any idea of paying for political tips is usually handled carefully, rather than through open or fixed offers.

TMZ mainly works by chasing exclusive stories that can be quickly confirmed and published. That means any tip—including those involving politicians—is first checked for how reliable it is before deciding whether it is used or paid for. Information that comes with strong proof, like photos, videos, or documents, is more likely to be valuable than vague or unverified claims.

The outlet has often been criticised by media experts who say its style can encourage the fast spread of sensitive information. At the same time, supporters argue that TMZ has a strong record of breaking real stories before traditional news outlets, especially in celebrity and legal news.

TMZ Continues To Track US Lawmakers

Recently, TMZ has publicly encouraged members of the public to submit photos of US lawmakers while they are on vacation, suggesting it will pursue publication of any material sent in. In a post shared on its official X account, the outlet wrote that while TSA officers were 'selling their blood to keep a roof over their heads,' members of Congress were 'packing their bags for a 2-week vacation.'

'WE WANT THE PICS!,' TMZ says, directing users to send material via direct messages. 'Our DMs are OPEN. See them on vacay? Send us the pics... we'll take it from there!'

Almost immediately, people started sending pictures and videos of lawmakers under the post.

Democratic Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz was seen using a TSA escort to move through airport security lines more quickly. The post criticised the situation, arguing that members of Congress benefit from privileges while airport delays continue.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune was also mentioned as leaving town with a private escort while legislative priorities, including the SAVE America Act, were still pending.

US Senator Jon Husted was also seen traveling back to Columbus, Ohio, with the post suggesting he may have been attending a fundraising event.

TMZ is officially in D.C. — and our team is quickly learning exactly what it's like to be a Senator. 💼🤔 pic.twitter.com/2jHxIRdllF — TMZ (@TMZ) April 13, 2026

As of 14 April, TMZ has been increasingly focused on tracking US politicians, particularly members of Congress, as part their political coverage. The outlet has also established a dedicated team in Washington, D.C., specifically assigned to monitor and report on developments involving lawmakers.

As TMZ has indicated, members of the public are encouraged to send in any tips or supporting evidence they may have, depending on the verifiability of the information provided.