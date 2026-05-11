Kylie Jenner has been branded a 'climate criminal' after revealing she took a last‑minute private jet flight to New York City for a 24‑hour date with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, prompting a fresh wave of criticism over her carbon footprint.

The backlash erupted after the 28‑year‑old beauty mogul uploaded a TikTok video on Saturday, 9 May, telling fans she was flying to New York for a whirlwind visit.

In the short clip, Jenner sat in a leather seat on her private plane, casually doing her make‑up and chatting to the camera about the impromptu trip to see the Dune star, 30. The post might have been intended as a glossy slice of her life. Instead, it reopened an argument that has followed her for years.

'Get ready with me for date night in New York. This trip was very last minute, I'm literally going for like 24 hours,' Jenner said in the video, sounding pleased with the spontaneity.

'We're in New York for a day. I can't believe I did this. I'm so excited!' The clip, which she captioned simply 'drafts :),' did not say when exactly the flight took place, or whether it coincided with her recent stay in the city for the Met Gala.

That ambiguity did nothing to soften the reaction. Commenters quickly turned the focus from romance to emissions.

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In the hours after the TikTok went live, the comments section filled up with incredulity. Some fans admitted they enjoyed the peek into her relationship with Timothée Chalamet. Many more questioned what it signalled at a time of mounting alarm over the climate crisis.

'I thought we cared about the climate, but yet everyone is cheering in the comments... So out of touch,' one user wrote, accusing Jenner of making 'choices only caring about themselves not the environment or other people living in the same planet.'

Another asked bluntly, 'Does anyone else feel like this is too much? Taking a private plane to visit a city for less than 24 hours to go on a date?'

One viewer contrasted the cost and consequence of the flight with their own life, saying: 'This 24 hour trip to NYC cost as much as 5 years of income for me. I can't even imagine being rich enough to take a flight just for date night. The carbon footprint is mad.'

The mood in the thread was not merely disapproving, it was weary. Many people who have followed Jenner's travel habits seemed to view the latest journey as part of a pattern rather than a one‑off lapse.

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The news came after a previous furore over Jenner's private jet usage in 2022, when online trackers highlighted a string of ultra‑short flights. In December that year, she was called out for a 12‑minute journey covering just 26 miles. Earlier in 2022, she reportedly used the same aircraft for a 35‑minute hop from Palm Springs to her Hidden Hills home in Los Angeles.

At the time, one social media user summed up a view that has now resurfaced, 'Does she not realize this is the same planet her kids has to live in too? Like fine they obviously don't give a [expletive] about anyone else but their kids are going to suffer from global warming too. idk these people are unimaginably selfish.'

Those older comments are now being recirculated alongside screenshots from the new TikTok, with critics arguing that little has changed in Jenner's behaviour. Environmental campaigners have long pointed out that private jets, though a tiny fraction of global flights, account for a disproportionately large share of aviation emissions per passenger. In that context, a same‑day round trip for a date takes on a symbolic weight beyond the couple themselves.

The timing of the latest row is awkward. Jenner had already been in New York on 4 May for the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Chalamet, however, skipped the gala and was instead seen at a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden that same evening.

Fans who closely follow their movements have speculated that the 24‑hour trip was a separate, more private rendezvous, though that has not been confirmed.

The internet's verdict on Jenner and Chalamet's latest rendezvous is not unanimous, but the term 'climate criminal' appearing under her video suggests a shift. What once read as aspirational luxury now looks, to a growing slice of her audience, like a provocation.

There is, of course, no legal category of 'climate criminal'. It is a label invented by frustrated viewers who feel traditional forms of accountability rarely reach billionaires with access to private runways and personal aircraft.