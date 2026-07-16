Spain vs Argentina will decide the World Cup at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, pitting Lionel Messi against Lamine Yamal in a final that has already turned into a global history argument online over what this match is supposed to represent.

Argentina reached the showpiece after a late comeback against England in the semi-final, extending Messi's run of World Cup finals to back-to-back tournaments following his triumph in Qatar in 2022. Spain, the reigning European champion, booked its own place to set up a meeting between the 37-year-old Argentinian icon and Spain's teenage prodigy Yamal.

On the pitch, Spain are expected to dominate possession and rely on Rodri to control the tempo, while Argentina are likely to press aggressively and play through Messi. Off the pitch, sections of social media have framed the final as a debate about 'colonisers' and 'the colonised'.

Viral 'Coloniser vs Colonised' Claims Ignite Debate

Spain-Argentina is the first World Cup “Colonizer vs Colonized” match that makes me say “well, let’s consider the nuances” — one dozen rats at a keyboard (@PanasonicDX4500) July 15, 2026

One post on X framed the match as 'the first World Cup "Colonizer vs Colonized" match', a line that went viral because, once examined, the history is far from simple.

One user argued 'Spain-Argentina is a colonizer vs colonized match in the same way USA vs England would be,' drawing thousands of likes despite still leaning on a binary framing.

Others were blunter: one wrote that 'the colonizers are actually the Spaniards that moved to Argentina, not the ones that stayed in Iberia', while another claimed simply that 'Argentina is made up of Europeans'.

Argentinian Fans Challenge Online Stereotypes

The pushback has been just as loud, particularly from people identifying as Argentinian in online discussions.

One Reddit user called the framing a case study in how 'easy it is to convince people of anything when nobody is willing to spend even a few seconds fact-checking', arguing that 'most Argentinians are mixed to some degree', with Indigenous ancestry more common in the north, and pointing to Diego Maradona's Guaraní and African roots as an example only gradually acknowledged publicly.

The same commenter said racial categories imported from the United States do not map neatly onto life in Buenos Aires or Rosario, since 'most people don't really care how much Indigenous, African, or European ancestry they have because we're all just Argentinians'.

The premise is wrong.



Spain didn't have colonies, as did the British or Dutch.



Spanish empire was built in the image of the Roman empire



New territories in America were added to the crown lands as "virreinatos," which translate for viceroyalties.



Argentina wasn't "colonized"… — Vazz (@vazzdice) July 16, 2026

Another user flipped the framing entirely: 'The spaniards that went to colonize argentina are now argentinians, not spaniards,' adding, 'people love their victim complexes.'

A third tried to ground the debate in history, noting that Argentina and most of Latin America have been independent for 'more than 200 years', and that Spain itself in the 1800s was an 'old regime country' dominated by nobility and the church, adding: 'I don't know how would an Argentinian react if you called them colonized.'

Complex Histories Behind a 90-Minute Match

Strip away the online exchanges and a few basic points remain: the final involves a former imperial power and a country shaped by European migration alongside Indigenous and African histories.

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The Argentinian squad includes players with ancestry linked to both colonisers and the colonised, sometimes within the same family, while many Spaniards are watching footballers with Spanish surnames, and in some cases Spanish grandparents, represent Argentina.

This context has helped turn the match into a subject of historical debate on social media. Some users present it as a straightforward football contest between a possession-focused team and a more direct opponent, while others use it as a starting point for wider discussions about identity, ancestry and colonial history.