Lionel Messi stood watching as Spain celebrated the World Cup, while 19-year-old Lamine Yamal lifted the trophy that had defined the Argentine captain's career.

The image was striking: Messi, likely leaving the tournament for the final time, and Yamal, stepping into football's biggest stage as a champion. Spain's 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina on Sunday delivered far more than a second world title for La Roja. Ferran Torres scored in the 106th minute, but the lasting image was the contrast between between eras — one closing, another beginning.

Spain's win did not diminish Messi's legacy. He had led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup and returned four years later to reach another final at 39. Yet the triumph felt like a changing of the guard. Messi's generation had shaped the game for nearly two decades. Yamal and Spain's young core now look ready to define what comes next.

Was This Lionel Messi's Final World Cup Match?

Messi has not confirmed his retirement from international football, but another World Cup appearance at 43 seems improbable. Sky Sports described the 2026 final as his expected last appearance at the tournament.

Argentina struggled to create anything for their captain. They finished without a shot on target and had only 34.9 per cent possession, while Messi touched the ball 54 times. Enzo Fernandez's dismissal near the end of normal time left Argentina with 10 players, although they resisted until Torres converted Nico Williams' cushioned pass.

For Argentina supporters, the defeat carried more than the pain of losing a final. Many younger fans have never known a national team that was not built around Messi. He ended the country's 36-year wait for a World Cup in Qatar and became the symbol of its return to the top of international football.

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Why Lamine Yamal Is Becoming Football's New Face

Yamal did not score the winner, but he remained central to Spain's attack. He registered the match's first shot on target and later forced another strong save from Emiliano Martinez as Spain pushed for a breakthrough.

His confidence reflected the strength of a team whose average age was 26. Alongside Yamal, Spain's emerging core includes 23-year-old Pedri and 19-year-old defender Pau Cubarsi, who was named the tournament's best young player.

The symbolism was difficult to ignore. A famous photograph shows a young Messi with Yamal when the Spain forward was still a baby. Nineteen years later, they met in a World Cup final that appeared to pass the game from one generation to another.

Why Spain May Be Built to Dominate for Years

Spain's success was not dependent on one star. Rodri controlled midfield and won the player of the tournament award, Unai Simon claimed the Golden Glove, and Torres delivered the decisive goal.

Luis de la Fuente's side followed their Euro 2024 triumph with the World Cup and remain unbeaten in tournament matches under his management. They conceded only once in eight matches and were never behind during the competition.

Messi leaves the World Cup with nothing left to prove. Yamal departs with football's biggest trophy and the promise of an entire era waiting to be written.