Begoña Gómez, the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, will stand trial before a citizen jury on charges of influence peddling and embezzlement after the Madrid Provincial Court rejected her appeal, in the latest legal setback for Spain's Socialist government.

The court ruled on Thursday that Gómez must face trial on the two charges while dismissing separate accusations of corruption in business dealings and misappropriation of funds. It also lifted an earlier order requiring Gómez to surrender her passport and report regularly to the court. No further appeals against the ruling are possible.

The decision adds to political pressure on Sánchez, who has repeatedly denied wrongdoing by his wife. His office said on Thursday that Gómez was innocent and accused a far-right organisation of pursuing the case using false allegations to target the Prime Minister's family. The ruling also comes as separate legal cases involving people close to the Prime Minister have increased scrutiny of his government.

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Court Upholds Two Charges

Judge Juan Carlos Peinado opened the investigation in April 2024 to examine whether Gómez had used her position as the Prime Minister's wife for private gain. The inquiry focuses on her role at Madrid's Complutense University, where investigators allege she used her position as co-director of a master's programme and an academic chair to benefit private interests. Gómez has consistently denied the allegations.

The court upheld the charges of influence peddling and embezzlement but dismissed allegations of corruption in business dealings and misappropriation of funds. Spain's state prosecutors had argued the charges should be dismissed, but the judges concluded there was sufficient basis for the two remaining offences to proceed to trial.

Under Spanish law, influence peddling is one of a limited number of offences that must be decided by a citizen jury rather than professional judges. A trial date has not yet been announced.

Investigation Centres on University Role

The investigation began after a complaint was filed by Manos Limpias ('Clean Hands'), a self-described anti-corruption group that has been linked by Spanish media to the far right.

Sánchez briefly considered resigning after the investigation became public in April 2024 before deciding to remain in office. He has consistently argued the case forms part of a politically motivated campaign against his family and has vowed to continue governing.

Trial Adds to Pressure on Sánchez

The case is one of several legal proceedings involving people close to Sánchez that have increased pressure on his minority coalition government. None of the separate cases directly accuses the Prime Minister of wrongdoing.

Earlier this week, a court barred Sánchez's brother, David Sánchez, from holding public office for nine years after convicting him of administrative misconduct over the creation of a public-sector role. Former Transport Minister José Luis Ábalos was sentenced last month to 24 years in prison after being convicted in a corruption case linked to public procurement during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Spain's opposition People's Party (PP) and the far-right Vox party have cited the investigations in renewed calls for Sánchez to resign and call an early general election. The Prime Minister has rejected those demands, insisting the allegations against his family are politically motivated and that his government will remain in office until Spain's next scheduled general election in 2027.

A date for Gómez's trial has not yet been announced.