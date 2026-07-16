Lionel Messi gave six-month-old Lamine Yamal a bubble bath during a 2007 charity calendar shoot at FC Barcelona, not in a private family moment, but after Yamal's family won a UNICEF-linked raffle. The photographs have returned to the spotlight as the two footballers dominate conversation around the 2026 World Cup, an almost absurd collision of football's past and present.

A 20-year-old Messi holding a baby Lamine Yamal during a 2007 charity photoshoot is an unbelievable twist of fate pic.twitter.com/5D4A4nM4ts — culture jpeg (@culturejpg) June 25, 2026

The news came after images of a 20-year-old Messi carefully holding and bathing baby Yamal in a small plastic tub began circulating again online. What can look, at first glance, like an inexplicable and rather wild photograph is actually the product of a charitable project involving FC Barcelona, UNICEF and the local sports outlet Diario Sport.

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Why The Messi Yamal Photo Went Viral Again

The resurfacing of the pictures is tied to the remarkable positions Messi and Yamal now occupy in the game. Messi, Argentina's superstar, is reported to be pursuing another deep World Cup run as the defending champions, while Spain's Yamal has been presented with a global stage for a talent that has already made him one of football's most closely watched young players.

Argentina and Spain have both reached the 2026 World Cup semi-finals, according to reports, raising the possibility of a final between the countries. That prospect has given the old photographs fresh force online. It is easy to understand why.

The man in the images is football's established all-time great. The baby he is awkwardly cradling is now one of the sport's new leading lights.

So this could turn out to be a World Cup final. pic.twitter.com/McZ88kMrIJ — Laia Cervelló Herrero (@Laia_Cervello) July 14, 2026

There is no grand personal connection behind the shoot. No secret mentorship, no long-running family link, none of that stuff.

The pictures were taken in autumn 2007 as part of a charity calendar initiative staged by Barcelona. Yamal's family entered a raffle for the opportunity to be photographed with a Barcelona player at the club's stadium and won.

Yamal's mother, Sheila Ebana, also appears in the photographs. Messi's involvement was simply the luck of the draw, although the images have since acquired the almost scripted quality of a football fable.

The Messi Yamal Charity Shoot Behind The Image

Joan Monfort, the photographer who took the images while freelancing for the Associated Press, explained in 2024 that Messi initially appeared uncertain around the infant. 'Messi is a pretty introverted guy, he's shy,' Monfort told the AP. 'He was coming out of the locker room and suddenly he finds himself in another locker room with a plastic tub full of water and a baby in it.'

Monfort added, 'It was complicated. He didn't even know how to hold him at first.'

That uncertainty is what makes the photographs feel unusually human. Messi was already a recognisable talent at Barcelona, but he was only 20 and had made one World Cup appearance. He was not yet the player whose career would become shorthand for an era.

Yamal, meanwhile, was six months old. Nobody involved in the calendar shoot could plausibly have predicted that the child splashing in the bath would one day be associated with Spain's future in the same sport.

Football produces plenty of forced mythology. This one, remarkably, did not need any help.

🚨🚨🎙️| LAMINE YAMAL, reacting to his iconic baby photo with Messi in a bathtub: "I hope to 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐦 𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥" 🌟🤩pic.twitter.com/c1bseFGVdZ — Goals Side (@goalsside) July 14, 2026

The photos first gained major attention again in 2024, when Yamal was starring at Euro 2024 and became the youngest goalscorer in the competition's history, according to reports. The confirmation that the images were genuine turned what might have been dismissed as a doctored social-media post into a compelling piece of football history.

Their renewed circulation also reflects the particular appeal of football's generational handovers. Messi remains the established figure, a player with an enormous body of work behind him.

Yamal is the emerging star, with the expectation, scrutiny and hype that comes with being labelled exceptional before adulthood has properly settled in.

The original photographs do not prove that Yamal was destined for greatness, obviously. They do show a moment that now feels strangely prophetic, even if it was created by a raffle, a charity calendar and a plastic tub in a Barcelona changing room. Sometimes the sport's most memorable images are not taken under stadium lights.