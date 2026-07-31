President Donald Trump is 'losing impulse control' and showing signs of sharp cognitive decline, according to his niece, psychologist Dr Mary Trump, who laid out the claim in a wide-ranging podcast interview published this week.

Speaking on Molly Jong-Fast's Fast Politics, the 61-year-old family critic argued that the 80-year-old president can no longer 'read the room' or recalibrate in real time, a shift she says is now plain to see after a string of awkward public moments.

For context, the remarks landed as Trump faced fresh scrutiny over two high-profile appearances in late July. On Tuesday he delivered a eulogy for Senator Lindsey Graham at Washington National Cathedral, where he veered off script to note that 'not everybody' liked the South Carolina Republican, a line that drew immediate reaction online.

Days later, at the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner on 24 July, his hour-long speech included a series of misfiring jokes and a personal jab at CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins that left parts of the room visibly uncomfortable.

Mary Trump on Trump's Fading Ability To Read the Room

Jong-Fast pressed her guest on whether the president has lost the filter that once allowed him to push the envelope and then pull back when a crowd turned. Mary Trump said he used to have that skill, pointing to a rally during the pandemic when he promoted the Covid-19 vaccine, was loudly booed by his own supporters, and then stopped mentioning it.

'Now we're seeing that he does not have the ability to do that,' she said. 'What that means is he's losing impulse control, and that's a part of his overall cognitive decline.'

She tied that assessment to the Correspondents' Dinner, where Trump repeated a joke about a 2028 presidential bid three times despite being constitutionally barred from seeking a third term, and doubled down on material that was not landing.

'When you've got this very old man who's clearly not doing well in every category of being human... we shouldn't be shocked when he stands up in front of a room full of people to read a speech he's never read before... indulge his grievances, and not be able to process the fact that it's not working anymore,' Mary Trump said.

The podcast also used Graham's funeral as a lens for the wider argument. In her telling, Trump's decision to insert the 'not everybody' line into a eulogy and then linger on it illustrated a transactional approach to relationships and a diminished capacity to sense the moment. It's a harsh read, but it tracks with how some viewers described the scene: less a tribute, more a detour.

White House Fires Back as Online Reaction Mounts

The White House did not let the claims stand. Spokesperson Davis Ingle issued a sharp statement, calling Mary Trump 'a stone-old loser who doesn't have a clue about anything' and contrasting the president's 'sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility' with what he described as the previous administration's concealment of Joe Biden's decline.

The language was fiery, but it did not address the specific incidents Mary Trump cited, nor did it offer medical detail.

Public reaction to the Correspondents' Dinner has been just as pointed. Kaitlan Collins told reporters she was not surprised by the insults, saying personal attacks have become normalised in the Oval Office.

Dylan Mulvaney, whom Trump invoked in the Bud Light reference, brushed off the comparison on TikTok and called it a compliment, while some online users mocked the president for explaining his own jokes and repeating them.

It is worth noting that Trump has not been diagnosed with any cognitive condition, and Mary Trump's comments are framed as her professional interpretation rather than a clinical verdict.

Still, the pattern she describes, blurting, failing to recalibrate, pressing on when a room goes quiet is exactly the sort of behaviour that fuels speculation in real time. And in a news cycle that rewards missteps, that speculation travels fast.

Molly Jong-Fast closed the episode by asking whether the public is now watching a president who can no longer control the story he tells about himself. The answer, for many, may depend on what they see next.