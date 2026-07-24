A Pentagon official's secret recording has sparked a political firestorm after a senior Department of the Navy official was allegedly caught calling Donald Trump a 'textbook narcissist', describing the US war in Iran as 'completely stupid' and claiming it was driven by 'one man's ego'.

The official, identified as Brandon Newsom, was later placed on administrative leave after conservative activist James O'Keefe released footage appearing to show Newsom discussing Trump's policies and saying he wanted to remain at the Pentagon so he could eventually 'undo whatever's been done' by the administration.

The remarks have intensified scrutiny of tensions inside the Department of Defence, where officials have already faced controversy over leaks and sweeping policy changes.

Pentagon Adviser Placed on Leave After Hidden-Camera Video Captures Remarks Criticizing Trump - Beards of Liberty https://t.co/McJWCCbLNh — Dan (@Deggins8) July 23, 2026

Secret Recording Sparks Trump Controversy

In the footage released by O'Keefe, Newsom, described as a senior official in the Office of the Secretary of the Navy, reportedly discussed his desire to remain at the Pentagon rather than leave his post.

According to the recording, Newsom said he wanted to 'stay and stick it out' so that, when the time came, he could 'undo whatever's been done' by the Trump administration.

He reportedly also spoke about work at the Pentagon that had, at times, challenged his morals.

The remarks have raised questions because they appear to go beyond ordinary political disagreement. The recording captures Newsom discussing the possibility of remaining inside government while waiting for an opportunity to reverse policies he opposed.

There is no indication from the footage alone that he actually took steps to undermine those policies, but the alleged comments have become central to the controversy.

'One Man's Ego' Iran Bombshell

The most explosive part of the hidden microphone Pentagon official controversy centres on Trump's actions involving Iran.

According to the released footage, Newsom called the war 'completely stupid' and claimed it was 'driven by one man's ego'.

The remark has fuelled fresh Trump Iran war criticism, with 'one man's ego' quickly becoming the most striking phrase from the recording.

Newsom also reportedly described Trump as a 'textbook narcissist'.

The comments are Newsom's alleged personal views and do not establish the motivations behind US military policy. The Trump administration's own justification for its actions remains a separate matter.

Even so, the combination of the personal attack on Trump, the criticism of the Iran war and the claim about his motives has turned the recording into a major political flashpoint.

Pentagon Advisor Out After Condemning Trump in Undercover Video https://t.co/kzPotCSQFA via @American Faith — SedonaDuck (@SedonaDuck) July 23, 2026

Navy Places Newsom on Leave

The Department of the Navy responded swiftly.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao announced that Newsom had been placed on administrative leave while officials determined the next steps.

'The Department of the Navy takes the conduct shown in this video extremely seriously,' Cao said.

The department also criticised what it described as an apparent intention to use a government position to undermine policies established by elected leaders.

'Such statements and apparent intent to leverage a position to undermine the policies and direction set by our elected leaders are inappropriate and incompatible with the standards expected of Department personnel,' the statement said.

For now, the confirmed action is administrative leave, not a permanent termination, with the department still considering what happens next.

Pentagon Tensions Add to Pressure

The controversy comes amid wider turmoil at the Pentagon.

In April, three officials, including Pete Hegseth's senior adviser Dan Caldwell, were placed on leave amid allegations involving leaks to the media. The other officials named were Darin Selnick, the Pentagon's deputy chief of staff, and Colin Carroll, chief of staff to Deputy Defence Secretary Stephen Feinberg.

The three men disputed the allegations. Caldwell later questioned whether officials had clearly explained what they were accused of and said the group had served the country honourably.

The cases are separate from Newsom's, but they highlight the intense scrutiny surrounding personnel inside the Department of Defence as the Trump administration reshapes the Pentagon.

What Happens Next?

The Newsom recording raises a broader question about the boundaries of political dissent inside government.

Officials can hold personal views about a president, but senior personnel are also expected to carry out the lawful policies of the administration they serve. The controversy now centres on whether Newsom's reported comments were simply an expression of frustration or evidence of an intention to undermine the administration from within.

For now, Newsom remains on administrative leave as the Department of the Navy determines its next steps.

But the recording has already delivered three phrases that are likely to keep driving the controversy: 'textbook narcissist', 'completely stupid' and 'one man's ego'.

And beneath the viral insults sits the potentially more consequential remark that Newsom wanted to remain at the Pentagon to 'undo whatever's been done'. That is the question now hanging over the controversy, and potentially over Newsom's future in government.