Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton was overcome with emotion after securing his first Grand Prix victory for Ferrari at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, ending a 41-race wait for a win and delivering one of the most significant moments of his illustrious career.

The 41-year-old broke down over team radio after producing a dominant drive to finish 19.5 seconds ahead of Mercedes' George Russell, sparking jubilant celebrations inside the Scuderia garage.

Hamilton's maiden victory in Ferrari colours not only fulfilled a lifelong ambition but also made him the oldest Formula One race winner since 1970, marking a defining breakthrough after a challenging start to his tenure with the iconic Italian team.

Lewis Hamilton Delivers Emotional Radio Message

The historic victory unfolded on 14 June and, as Hamilton crossed the finish line, the seven-time world champion could barely contain his emotions.

'Woo! Ciao ragazzi. Grazie a tutti a Maranello,' Hamilton said over team radio.

'Thank you so much. You helped me achieve this dream and I just can't thank you enough. Thank you to everyone pushing so hard back at home. I'm so proud of you.'

Read more Lewis Hamilton Heartbreak: Kim Kardashian's Boyfriend 'Left In Tears', Exposed Brutal Cultural Friction Inside Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Heartbreak: Kim Kardashian's Boyfriend 'Left In Tears', Exposed Brutal Cultural Friction Inside Ferrari

The Briton also paid tribute to the fans who supported him through the difficult moments of his Ferrari journey.

'And to the fans, thank you for continuing to remind me who I am. Couldn't have done this without you. Grazie. Let's go! Forza Ferrari! Forza Ferrari!'

Still overwhelmed by the moment, Hamilton continued to praise his team.

'Guys, thank you for those great pit-stops as well. Sorry I keep talking! I'm so proud of you, thank you.'

The heartfelt message quickly resonated throughout the Formula One world, capturing the significance of Hamilton's long-awaited breakthrough in Ferrari colours.

The team's celebrations were later showcased in a video shared by Ferrari.

Hamilton Thanks Fans After Dream Comes True

Shortly afterwards, Hamilton shared an equally emotional message on Instagram, describing the victory as the fulfilment of a dream.

'DREAM THE IMPOSSIBLE. I can't begin to describe how amazing it feels to finally win in red,' he wrote.

'Grazie mille, Scuderia Ferrari. The passion and dedication to progress is paying off and this is only the beginning.'

Hamilton also thanked the supporters who stood by him during a challenging period in his career.

'There have been dark times, times where the negativity won out and I felt useless and hope felt impossible. You all told me to remember. To remember to fight, to remember to keep going. To remember who I am.'

He ended the message by dedicating the victory to Ferrari supporters and his own loyal fanbase.

'This win is just as much yours as it is mine. Thank you Team LH, thank you Tifosi. Let's keep it going.'

Historic Victory Ends Long Wait

Hamilton's victory was his 106th career Formula One win and his first since the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix. The result ended a nearly two-year drought and provided a major boost to both Hamilton and Ferrari following a challenging debut campaign together in 2025.

According to Reuters, Hamilton became the oldest Grand Prix winner since Jack Brabham in 1970 while also claiming a record seventh victory at the Spanish circuit. The win reduced his championship deficit to Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, who retired late in the race with an electrical issue while running in second place.

Speaking to F1 TV, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur praised Hamilton's performance, describing his work both on and off the track as instrumental in delivering the team's breakthrough victory.