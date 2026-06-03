Transgender athlete AB Hernandez was forced to secure third place after being beaten by biological female rivals in a prestigious track and field state championships Saturday.

The highly anticipated athletic event drew massive crowds and heavy media presence. It took place at Veterans Memorial Stadium at Buchanan High School in Clovis. The competition highlighted ongoing tensions surrounding participation rules in regional high school sports.

The Trans Faced Tough Competition

Hernandez, a 17-year-old biological male who identifies as female, faced a demanding field of competitors in the finals, culminating in a fierce contest that tested the limits of all participants involved. The athlete suffered losses to the girls during the California Interscholastic Federation's (CIF) state final at Buchanan High School in Clovis, per The New York Post.

Read more 5 Photos of AB Hernandez: Trans Track Athlete Dominates State Championship Jumps While Counter-Rallies Mass Outside 5 Photos of AB Hernandez: Trans Track Athlete Dominates State Championship Jumps While Counter-Rallies Mass Outside

Despite a strong performance, Hernandez was unable to dominate the field as in previous qualifying rounds. The Jurupa Valley High School senior ultimately placed third in the long jump behind Ellie McCuskie-Hay and Gianna Gonzalez, who shared the first place.

However, Hernandez did manage to excel in the high jump and secured joint first place in the triple jump. These victories ensured the senior did not leave the state championships empty-handed, validating the athlete's status as a formidable competitor in multiple disciplines.

The Rules for AB

The CIF was prompted to come up with special rules last year after Hernandez regularly and casually dominated the competition. This decision was rooted in the ongoing protests as critics demanded Hernandez to be banned from competing with biological women.

Pursuant to the amended regulations, those girls finishing in the position directly beneath Hernandez are to be awarded the same placing. This unique pilot scheme was introduced in an effort to ensure transgender athletes do not displace girls in the finals.

The Pro and Anti Hernandez

A number of critics claimed that Hernandez taking part compromises the boundaries of female sport, leading to an unfair playing field.

'The male body, in the case of sports, they're superior, right? We can see it today in the track meet: he can jump farther, jump higher, run faster,' said Beth Bourne, who was protesting Hernandez's participation via ABC30.

On the other hand, Hernandez's supporters maintained that the athlete's achievements are testament to rigorous training and dedication, as opposed to any unfair advantage.

'Trans athletes cannot displace any cisgender athletes per CIF rules. They can't take a placement. They can't take a podium spot. She is just there to play,' said Daisy Gardner, a family friend of Hernandez.

Throughout high school, Hernandez has been a polarising figure, previously dominating the CIF Southern Section Division 3 titles and consistently achieving top marks across multiple events.

The debate surrounding policy fairness, gender identity, and biological advantages in teenage athletics looks set to continue. In fact, Hernandez wasn't the only one at the heart of this ongoing issue.

Track runners Andraya Yearwood and Terry Miller as well as NCAA swimmer Lia Thomas were among the transgender athletes who gained traction in recent years. Like Hernandez, they also got the nation divided.