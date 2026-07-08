Marine Le Pen has been cleared to run in France's 2027 presidential election, but her campaign could begin under electronic monitoring after an appeals court upheld her conviction while restoring her eligibility to stand.

The ruling gives the National Rally leader a renewed chance to compete for the presidency after months of uncertainty over whether she would be barred from the race. It also creates an extraordinary political scenario in which one of France's leading presidential hopefuls could be campaigning while serving part of a criminal sentence.

Le Pen has reached the final round of France's last two presidential elections and remains one of the country's most prominent political figures. The latest judgment ensures she stays at the centre of French politics, even as her legal battle continues.

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Court Ruling

The Paris Court of Appeal upheld Le Pen's conviction over the misuse of European Parliament funds. The court found that parliamentary assistants financed by the European Union carried out work for her National Rally party in France rather than duties linked to the European Parliament.

Although the conviction remains in place, the court reduced key parts of her sentence. Judges shortened the period preventing her from holding elected office, clearing the way for her to contest the 2027 French presidential election. They also imposed a three-year prison sentence, with two years suspended and the remaining year to be served under electronic monitoring rather than in custody. The decision immediately revived her presidential ambitions while leaving part of the sentence intact.

Le Pen has consistently denied wrongdoing and said she will appeal to France's Court of Cassation, the country's highest court.

Appeal Shapes Campaign

The final appeal could determine whether Le Pen ever has to campaign while wearing an electronic ankle tag.

France's highest court will examine whether the law was correctly applied, rather than rehearing the facts of the case. If it accepts the appeal, parts of the sentence could be suspended while the legal process continues, meaning the electronic monitoring may not take effect before the election campaign begins.

Le Pen has previously indicated that campaigning under electronic monitoring would be difficult and could undermine her credibility with voters. Despite the uncertainty, she has confirmed that she intends to seek the presidency once again.

Political Reaction

The judgment prompted sharply divided reactions across France.

National Rally welcomed the ruling, arguing that French voters should decide Le Pen's political future at the ballot box. Party officials said the decision restored democratic choice after concerns that one of the country's leading opposition figures could be prevented from standing.

Critics disagreed. Several left-wing politicians argued that the conviction should carry lasting political consequences and questioned whether someone found guilty of misusing public funds should seek France's highest office. Others said reducing the electoral ban risked weakening public confidence in political accountability.

Le Pen's Path Ahead

The ruling keeps Le Pen firmly in contention to succeed President Emmanuel Macron, who cannot seek another consecutive term under France's Constitution. It also ensures that her legal case will remain one of the defining issues of the 2027 French presidential election.

For now, Marine Le Pen has regained the right to ask French voters for the presidency. Whether she reaches the Élysée Palace may depend not only on the campaign she runs, but also on the outcome of the final appeal that continues to shape her political future.