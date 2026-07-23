It is not unusual for Lamine Yamal to go viral on social media. Whether dazzling fans with skill on the pitch or appearing in light-hearted clips with his younger brother, the teenager has become one of football's most talked-about figures. Yet his latest spotlight moment had little to do with goals or assists.

On Monday night, the 19-year-old winger walked onstage to celebrate Spain's 1-0 World Cup victory over Argentina. The jubilant crowd in Madrid was in a celebratory mood and the national team basked in its triumph. But as the lights went off and the festivities wound down, clips of Yamal's onstage outfit went viral.

What People Said About Yamal's Outfit

Many criticised the teenager's sagging shorts, including one social media user who said: 'Lots of praying and lots of God, but then pants shat on showing the underwear. Isn't dressing with respect and appropriately also part of those values, Mr. Lamine Yamal?'

Internet personality STARBOY GUCCI chimed in: 'I love Yamal but this sagging right here is lowkey annoying. Well well, he's just a growing child.'

Others came to the teenager's defence, pointing to his age: 'He's young, you and I aren't anymore. Let the kids enjoy it. Don't be so tough.' Another social media user noted that the footballer was just celebrating and not doing anything illegal.

'I've seen lots of comments on Yamal's behaviour especially with this sagging incident and honestly I just think its not necessary. Comparing him with other football stars isn't necessary either as everyone is different. He'll definitely outgrow whatever exuberance he's exhibiting but just allow the young man enjoy his life as long as he's not breaking any laws,' another post read.

Mucho rezar y mucho Dios, pero luego pantalones cagados enseñando los calzoncillos. ¿Vestirse con respeto y adecuadamente no es también parte de esos valores, Mr. Lamine Yamal? pic.twitter.com/Z349TgnUFt — Muy.Mona/🇪🇸💚 (@Capitana_espana) July 21, 2026

I love Yamal but this sagging right here is lowkey annoying.



Well well, he’s just a growing child 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sSl3ilzwAx — STARBOY GUCCI🖤🦉🖤 (@Guccistarboi) July 21, 2026

Es joven, tú y yo ya no. Disfruten los chavales. No seas dura. — Federico Villaba (@FedericoVigy) July 21, 2026

I've seen lots of comments on Yamal's behaviour especially with this sagging incident and honestly I just think its not necessary.



Comparing him with other football stars isn't necessary either as everyone is different. He'll definitely outgrow whatever exuberance he's… pic.twitter.com/XCxZhgO103 — Blaиk ♻️ 🕊 (@serialwinnar) July 21, 2026

Origins of the Sagging Pants Trend

Sagging pants are more than a passing style; they carry cultural weight. The practice is widely believed to have originated from prison, not for lewd reasons that have also become an etymological myth but due to practical restrictions. The prison system does not provide tailored uniforms and belts are not allowed.

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'Sagging pants became the behind-the-bars thing thanks to ill-fitting prison-issue garb: some of those incarcerated were provided with clothing a few sizes too large,' the fact-checking website Snopes wrote about the style. 'Coupled with the lack of belts in the big house, led to a great number of jailbirds whose pants were falling off their arses. Belts are not permitted in most correctional facilities because all too often the lifeless bodies of their inmate owners have been found hanging from them.'

From prison yards, the style moved into wider culture as inmates brought sagging pants to communities. American rap artists like Ice-T and Too Short took the sagging trend to the stage, cementing its association with hip hop and street identity.

'The practice, which did begin in prisons, worked its way from the hoosegow into hip hop culture. It was adopted by a variety of rap artists, which enhanced its perceived tough-guy cachet,' Snopes added.

Yamal Is a Walking Billboard

Yamal has embraced the sagging style on the pitch as well. After matches, he can be seen with shorts worn low, occasionally revealing branded underwear. During the World Cup final, he wiped his face with his jersey, inadvertently showcasing his undergarment brand to millions watching.

The moment was a priceless advertising opportunity for German streetwear brand 6PM, which reportedly experienced a surge in demand following the exposure. Several items quickly sold out, underlining Yamal's rising brand power.