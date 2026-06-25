Taylor Swift's reported wedding plans have put Blake Lively back in the spotlight, but not in the way either woman would have wanted. According to recent reports, Lively has not been invited to the ceremony, and the actress has reportedly accepted that she will be noticeably absent when Swift and Travis Kelce marry next week in New York.

The news came after months of speculation about whether the pair had patched things up following the legal fallout around It Ends With Us. That film and its off-screen battles dragged Swift into a mess she almost certainly wanted no part of, with unsealed court documents in January revealing messages between Swift and Lively during the dispute.

What began as one of celebrity culture's neatest friendships has turned into something colder, and far messier. Swift was long a regular presence in Lively's orbit and is the godmother to her three daughters, which made the apparent distance between them all the more striking once the legal drama intensified.

Taylor Swift has not extended a wedding invitation to Blake Lively, according to reports, and sources quoted by Yahoo Entertainment said there is no real question over Lively's attendance because she will not be part of the celebration. The actress was also said to have stayed away from Swift's recent pre-wedding gathering in Rhode Island.

That may sound like typical celebrity chatter, but the timing gives it bite. Swift is heading into a wedding that is already being treated like a major production, with reports of a reception at Madison Square Garden and a guest list said to run into the thousands.

In that context, leaving out a once-close friend is not a small social wrinkle, it is a statement, whether anyone wants to say so aloud or not.

Read more Why Taylor Swift Allegedly Just Had a Shock Change of Heart Toward Blake Lively Why Taylor Swift Allegedly Just Had a Shock Change of Heart Toward Blake Lively

Why Blake Lively's Absence Matters

The friction seems to have hardened after the court fight involving Lively and Justin Baldoni. Swift was pulled into the orbit of that case when Baldoni's side tried to depose her, and public attention surged again when private messages between Swift and Lively became part of the legal record.

In one text cited, Lively asked Swift if everything was okay between them and said she had felt like a bad friend for months. Swift's reply was gentler than hostile, but clear enough to show strain.

She said she missed her 'funny, dark, normal-speaking friend' and described Lively's recent messages as feeling like a 'mass corporate email.'

That is the sort of thing that lands hard in public, because it sounds less like glossy celebrity mythology and more like two people who have simply run out of easy ground. The legal case only made it worse.

Swift reportedly felt used as a pawn in the whole ugly business, according to a source and if that's true, who could blame her for stepping back?

Swift's Guest List Keeps Growing

The wedding itself is shaping up to be an enormous affair, if the reports hold. Swift and Kelce plan to host more than 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden on 3 July, while other reports have suggested the venue is being prepared for a reception on that date. There have even been claims that the space has been rented for multiple days around the event.

Other names are still said to be on the list. Other related reports have mentioned Karlie Kloss, Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, Suki Waterhouse, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez among the expected guests.

That makes Lively's absence stand out all the more, because this is not a tiny circle. It is a marquee one, the kind that turns a private celebration into a very public sorting of the social deck.

Still, the most important detail may be the simplest one. Lively is reportedly not invited, she knows it, and she has accepted it. For a friendship that once looked indestructible, that is a rather grim place to land, and it leaves Swift's wedding with one conspicuous empty chair.