Bunnie Xo says her DMs have turned into a circus of 'thirsty' men and even a few famous rappers, telling fans on social media this week that she needs them to 'send help' as messages pour in following her divorce from US country star Jelly Roll in Tennessee last month.

The 44‑year‑old podcast host and influencer has been publicly navigating the fallout from Jelly Roll's decision to file for divorce on 18 May in Williamson County, Tennessee, after almost a decade of marriage. Court documents cited 'irreconcilable differences' and placed their separation on 9 May, but Bunnie has since told followers the split was preceded by more than a year of what she described as poor communication and emotional distance, culminating in a heated Mother's Day row.

It can be recalled that Bunnie, who hosts the Dumb Blonde podcast, has also pushed back on reports suggesting the break‑up was mutual. She said she only packed a bag to cool down and give the couple space after the argument, and claimed she never thought Jelly Roll would actually go ahead and file divorce papers. That sense of being wrong‑footed by the legal move is clearly still hanging over everything else, including the sudden wave of attention in her inbox.

Bunnie Xo Uses Humour To Show What Her DMs Look Like Now

The news came after Bunnie Xo shared a TikTok‑style video on 23 June, using face‑morphing filters to appear as a series of leering male characters while she lip‑synced to Petey Pablo's track Freek‑A‑Leek, which is packed with sexually explicit suggestions. Over the top of the clip, she wrote: 'What it's like opening my DMs right now,' then added the caption, simply, 'Send help.'

The humour landed quickly with her fanbase, who clearly understood the absurdity of watching a woman processing a major life change while strangers queue up to shoot their shot. One follower joked: 'Me sliding in your DMs so I can be on your show bc we would be besties.' Another tried to reassure her that this is, unfortunately, standard post‑divorce stuff, writing: 'Hahaha! Omg, when I divorced my husband, my DMs were literally on fire.'

A third comment cut to the point many observers have hinted at for weeks, telling her: 'They saw what you did for your husband and think it'll be the same for them.' It is hard to argue with that logic. Bunnie spent years publicly backing Jelly Roll's career, touring with him, building her own platform and talking frankly about their relationship. Now some men appear to be treating that history like a job application template.

Bunnie has leaned into the comedy as a coping mechanism, but the subtext is obvious, and slightly grim. Within days of the divorce filing, the story of a newly single, heavily tattooed podcast star had turned into open season in her inbox.

Famous Rappers, 'Yo' Messages And One Very Confident 'Glazed Doughnut'

In case you missed it, Bunnie Xo went a step further in a separate teaser clip for her latest Dumb Blonde episode, where she promised listeners a guided tour through some of the more unhinged direct messages she has received. Sitting with guests, she put on a pair of reading glasses and got into character.

'I wanted to read some of these DMs for you guys,' she said in the video. 'I have a few rappers that are literally in my DMs like, 'Yo.'' The studio erupted in laughter. Bunnie rolled her eyes and added: 'I'm like, 'You've got to give me something more.' I'm never going to respond to a 'Yo.'' She then revealed that out of the flood of attention, she has only replied to two people so far, although she did not name them.

One message she read out in full has already become the quote of the week in her corner of the internet. The admirer started with an oddly specific sales pitch: 'Hey girl, if you ever wanted to be with a man who doesn't have any tattoos, especially none on his face, I'm here for you.' He then tried to mirror her ex's physique, adding: 'If you want to go back to someone who's a little bit more hefty like him, not this skinny a-- Jelly Roll, I'm your boy.'

From there, the DM took a turn into full comedy sketch. 'I accept you for who you are. I love your podcast. I have a podcast. I have two podcasts. You have one, I have two; we can be on each other's podcasts,' he wrote, before attempting a rebrand of himself: 'You can call me Fat Roll, or Crunchy Roll, or Glazed Doughnut. Whatever name you want to call me, you can do that. Holler at your boy.'

Bunnie's guests howled. Watching the clip back, you can almost see the line where flattery stops and farce begins. It is the sort of message that reminds you why many women keep their DMs locked, or at least heavily filtered.

Fans Rally Around Bunnie Xo As She Rebuilds After Divorce

For starters, Bunnie Xo's response to all this has been to turn the gaze back on the senders and reclaim a little control over the narrative. By reading out DMs on her own show, she is making it clear that anything arriving in her inbox could end up as podcast fodder. In influencer terms, that is a pretty solid boundary.

Her audience, meanwhile, has largely treated the videos as a chance to send support rather than propositions. Many comments under her latest clips focus less on the punchlines and more on her well‑being, with followers telling her she deserves time to heal properly after the breakdown of a 10‑year marriage.

Jelly Roll, for his part, has not publicly commented on the deluge of interest in his estranged wife's private messages, and the court filings in Tennessee give no detail on future hearings beyond citing 'irreconcilable differences.' There is no indication from those documents of any fraud, abuse or financial scandal behind the separation, so speculation online remains just that.

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IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the identities of the 'famous rappers' Bunnie says have contacted her, as she has not named them on camera. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt when it comes to who exactly is sending the more attention‑grabbing messages.

What is clear, though, is that Bunnie Xo intends to keep owning the script. If men are going to appear in her DMs calling themselves 'Glazed Doughnut,' she is at least going to get a podcast segment out of it.