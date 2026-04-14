The rollout of the European Union's New Entry-Exit System (ESS) has been branded a 'shambles' after 122 passengers were left stranded at Milan Linate Airport.

In one of the most severe instances of European travel disruption to date in 2026, an easyJet flight bound for Manchester was forced to depart with 122 empty seats. Only 34 passengers managed to clear passport control in time to board, despite many arriving more than three hours before their scheduled departure.

The crisis has exposed critical flaws in the biometric border processing infrastructure, leaving families with bills of up to £2,000 for alternative travel as the system struggled to handle UK arrivals.

Witnesses described a scene of total collapse within the terminal. With air conditioning failing to cool the mounting crowds, several travellers reportedly suffered from heat exhaustion. The EU Entry-Exit System (EES) nightmare saw queues move at a snail's pace, as the technology designed to replace manual passport stamps failed to authenticate fingerprints and facial scans.

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Why Did The New System Cause Delays?

The disruption has been linked to the EU's newly introduced Entry-Exit System, which replaces traditional passport stamping with biometric registration, including fingerprint scans and facial imaging for non-EU travellers.

While designed to enhance border security and streamline future travel, the rollout has led to widespread delays at multiple European airports.

Reports of queues stretching several hours have emerged from cities including Brussels, Amsterdam, and Lisbon, highlighting what critics describe as 'teething problems' in implementation.

Airlines and industry groups have urged authorities to introduce contingency measures, including temporarily suspending the system during peak congestion. However, such flexibility has not always been applied.

How Much Did Passengers Lose?

For many stranded travellers, the financial impact has been severe. Some passengers were forced to spend thousands of pounds arranging alternative routes home, with one family reportedly paying up to £2,000 to return via connecting flights.

Others faced overnight stays in airports or emergency travel to different cities in search of available flights. While easyJet offered free rebooking options, compensation was not guaranteed, as the airline maintained that the delays were 'outside of our control'.

The situation has sparked frustration among passengers who argue that they complied with all recommended arrival times yet were still penalised by systemic failures beyond their control.

What Are Passengers And Airlines Saying?

Accounts from those affected paint a picture of confusion and distress. One passenger questioned how a flight could depart with so few people on board.

Airlines, meanwhile, have pointed to structural constraints, particularly crew-hour limitations that legally limit how long flights can be delayed. Industry figures have also criticised the rollout of the EES, with some branding it a 'shambles' and warning of further disruption if adjustments are not made.

The controversy has intensified concerns about communication, with several passengers claiming they received little guidance at the airport and were left relying on online tools for updates.

Could This Happen Again?

The Milan incident is not isolated. Similar reports of missed flights linked to EES delays have surfaced across Europe, including in Faro, Venice, and Pisa.

Experts warn that without improved infrastructure, staffing, and contingency planning, disruption could worsen during peak travel periods such as summer holidays. The International Air Transport Association has already cautioned that the system may significantly increase processing times if not properly managed.

Despite the rocky start, EU authorities maintain that the system will ultimately modernise border control and improve long-term efficiency.

A System Under Scrutiny

The EES was introduced with the promise of a more secure and technologically advanced border system. Yet, for hundreds of travellers caught in Milan's queues, the experience has been anything but seamless.

As one passenger described it, the ordeal felt like a 'nightmare' — a stark reminder that even the most ambitious systems can falter in their earliest days.

With mounting criticism and growing financial consequences for travellers, pressure is now on authorities to address the flaws before they escalate into a wider travel crisis across Europe.

For now, the advice for anyone navigating European travel disruption in 2026 is to arrive at the airport far earlier than previously recommended. However, as the Milan case proves, even a three-hour head start may not be enough to outrun a system that is fundamentally failing to function.