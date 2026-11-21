Apple's MacBook Neo 2 could arrive in the first half of 2027 with an A19 Pro chip, 12GB of memory and potentially new colours, according to industry reports. The company has not announced the laptop, leaving its final specifications, design and pricing unconfirmed.

The reports follow the original MacBook Neo's launch in March 2026, when Apple introduced an affordable laptop powered by the A18 Pro processor.

Demand reportedly exceeded initial expectations, with technology journalist Tim Culpan identifying supply challenges involving the chips used in the device.

Attention is now shifting towards its successor, particularly whether Apple can deliver better performance while preserving the MacBook Neo's appeal to budget-conscious buyers.

MacBook Neo 2 Specs Could Feature A19 Pro and 12GB RAM

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported that Apple is developing a second-generation MacBook Neo using the A19 Pro processor.

Versions of that chip already power the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air, providing an indication of its potential performance.

Reported benchmark comparisons suggest the A19 Pro delivers approximately 10% to 15% faster CPU performance than the A18 Pro.

Some graphics tests indicate improvements of up to 40%, although those results concern existing chip configurations rather than the unreleased laptop.

Culpan expects Apple to use a reduced-core, or 'binned', A19 Pro with a five-core GPU instead of the six-core configuration found in the iPhone 17 Pro.

Such an approach could allow Apple to use chips that do not meet the full graphics specification, potentially helping manage production costs.

Memory is another expected improvement.

The original MacBook Neo comes with 8GB of unified memory, while the successor is reportedly moving to 12GB.

That represents a 50% increase and could offer more flexibility when switching between applications or handling demanding workloads.

However, actual performance improvements will remain uncertain until Apple confirms the hardware and independent benchmarks become available.

MacBook Neo 2 Release Date, AI Features and Design Rumours

The anticipated hardware upgrades have also raised questions about support for more advanced Apple Intelligence features.

Apple introduced enhanced on-device AI capabilities in 2026, including more accurate dictation and additional Siri voice customisation options.

Its published requirements currently specify an M3-or-later Mac with at least 12GB of unified memory for its most powerful on-device model.

The rumoured A19 Pro MacBook Neo 2 has not been confirmed as compatible, meaning the memory increase alone does not guarantee access.

Design changes remain another unknown.

The current MacBook Neo is available in citrus, blush, indigo and silver, offering buyers a choice beyond Apple's more traditional laptop finishes.

Bloomberg has reported that Apple plans to refresh the MacBook Neo's colour options periodically, but the next model's finishes have not been identified.

There is also no confirmed information about changes to its chassis, display, keyboard or ports.

Gurman expects the second-generation laptop to arrive during the first half of 2027, while Culpan has separately pointed to a 2027 launch.

Apple has not announced an official release date or price.

For prospective buyers, the unresolved question is how much of the reported hardware upgrade will arrive without a corresponding increase in cost.