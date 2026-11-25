Iowa families are facing an unsettling Thanksgiving holiday as the US Army prepares to detonate more than 9,700 pounds of degraded lead azide, raising concerns about potential lead exposure in surrounding communities.

The planned operation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown is scheduled for Wednesday, 25 November, a day before millions of Americans gather with relatives to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Residents have been advised to take precautions against potentially harmful dust released during the controlled detonations, while some families are questioning how they are expected to manage the situation during one of the busiest holiday periods of the year.

Army Plans to Destroy More Than 9,700 Pounds of Explosives

The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant is preparing to destroy 68 drums containing approximately 9,700 pounds of degraded lead azide, an explosive chemical used in ammunition manufacturing.

The material was discovered during a routine safety inspection in March 2026. According to the Army, it had deteriorated and developed crystals, making it increasingly sensitive to friction, heat, vibration and shock.

Officials determined that transporting the material or attempting chemical neutralisation would create unacceptable safety risks. They therefore selected controlled detonation as the preferred disposal method.

The operation involves two planned detonations, with the Army maintaining that disposing of the unstable material is necessary to prevent a potentially more dangerous accidental explosion.

Families Face Difficult Decisions Before Thanksgiving

The planned operation has prompted relocation recommendations for all residents of Middletown and those in surrounding affected areas within a five-mile cone extending southwest of the ammunition plant.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has arranged temporary hotel accommodation, transportation, food and water for affected residents. Initial hotel assistance is available through 27 November, with additional flexibility available upon request.

Authorities have also advised people outside the recommended relocation area to take precautions, including keeping windows and doors closed and setting heating and cooling systems to recirculation.

The situation has raised concerns among people who may struggle to leave their homes, particularly those dealing with family emergencies.

One social media user, who said they had been in Iowa City since Friday because a family member was hospitalised, questioned how they were expected to evacuate.

'Evacuating isn't on the table for us,' the user wrote, criticising the timing of the operation and saying residents had not received sufficient notice.

Been in Iowa City since Friday due to an emergency with a family member hospitalized - evacuating isn’t on the table for us and it is ridiculous they’re choosing right before Thanksgiving of all times to detonate this led bomb w/o enough heads up to people — Ahmad (@TheAhmadOsman) November 25, 2026

Another user expressed sympathy for families facing the situation, writing: 'As a dad of two boys, that hits different.'

Praying for the families in Iowa tonight. Told to leave their homes the day before Thanksgiving over a planned detonation and what it could put in the air. As a dad of two boys, that hits different. Two days out from Thanksgiving, hold your people close and do not sweat the small… — Darren | The Bitcoin Baby (@bitcoinbabyswfl) November 25, 2026

Iowa Farmer Struggles to Protect More Than 70 Cows

The concerns extend beyond residential communities, with agricultural producers also trying to protect their livestock from potential exposure.

Iowa farmer Mike Thie, who owns more than 70 cows, told local broadcaster KWQC that he planned to shelter his animals inside a pole barn and cover its openings with tarps.

However, he acknowledged that the structure could not be completely sealed.

Thie also described the protective equipment farmers were being advised to use, including respirators, protective suits and gloves.

'I didn't sign up for this,' Thie said, describing the uncertainty surrounding an operation that farmers had never experienced before.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has advised livestock producers within 20 miles of Middletown to protect animal feed and water supplies, consider moving livestock indoors and take precautions against potential lead contamination.

Somewhere in Iowa tonight, farmers are figuring out how to protect their animals, parents are researching the effects of lead exposure, and families are wondering whether their homes will be safe tomorrow. These are ordinary people who should be preparing for Thanksgiving, not… — Amelia (@amelia_tweetz) November 25, 2026

Lead Dust Raises Concerns Over Health and Safety

The primary concern surrounding the operation is the possibility that lead-containing particles could become airborne and settle on nearby homes, farmland, animal feed and water supplies.

Lead exposure can pose serious health risks, particularly for young children and pregnant women. Iowa Health and Human Services has issued guidance on reducing potential exposure and accessing blood lead testing, while emphasising that a projected plume area does not automatically mean residents have been exposed.

However, the possibility of contamination should not be confused with confirmed exposure. The detonation has also faced opposition from environmental organisations, which have questioned the potential environmental consequences and whether sufficient safeguards are in place.

Army Defends Timing of Planned Detonation

The operation follows legal challenges that temporarily delayed the Army's original schedule.

Environmental groups sought to prevent the detonation over concerns about potential lead pollution. However, on 23 November, the US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit denied their emergency request to block the EPA permit and lifted a temporary administrative stay, allowing the permit to remain in effect while the broader legal challenge continues.

The court did not rule on the Army's separately stated intention to invoke an emergency exemption from federal hazardous waste regulations, as the Army was not a defendant in the case.

The Army maintains that the deteriorating condition of the explosives makes further delays dangerous and that controlled detonation is the safest available disposal option.