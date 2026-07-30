Madison Beer and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert have announced their engagement, delighting fans with a joint Instagram post captioned, 'meet my fiancé'.

The announcement quickly sparked interest beyond the proposal itself, with fans searching for details about the couple's combined fortune, luxury lifestyle, homes, cars, and the eye-catching engagement ring experts estimate could be worth as much as $1.2 million.

The 27-year-old singer and the 28-year-old NFL star first attracted public attention as a couple in August 2025. Since then, Beer has frequently been spotted supporting Herbert at Chargers games, while the pair have also attended Los Angeles Lakers and Dodgers fixtures together.

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert Confirm Engagement

Beer and Herbert shared photographs from the proposal on Instagram on Tuesday, showing the quarterback down on one knee before presenting the singer with a diamond ring.

The post, simply captioned 'meet my fiancé', was met with thousands of congratulatory messages from fans. The Los Angeles Chargers also celebrated the news on social media, posting 'JH+MB 4EV', while the NFL offered its congratulations to the couple.

Herbert now returns to Chargers training camp ahead of his seventh NFL season, preparing for another campaign with hopes of leading the franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance since the 1994 season under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert's Estimated Net Worth

The engagement has also fuelled interest in the couple's finances.

Herbert became one of the NFL's highest-paid players after signing a five-year contract extension with the Chargers in 2023 worth up to $262.5 million. The deal, alongside endorsement agreements with major brands, has helped establish him among American football's wealthiest active quarterbacks.

Beer has built a successful music career since Justin Bieber famously shared a video of her singing on YouTube in 2012. She has since released two studio albums, earned two Grammy nominations, toured internationally, and built a substantial online following across streaming and social media platforms.

Neither Beer nor Herbert has publicly disclosed their net worth. Estimates published by celebrity wealth websites suggest Herbert's fortune is substantially higher because of his NFL contract, while Beer has built significant wealth through music, touring, endorsements, and social media.

Together, the couple's estimated combined wealth comfortably reaches into the tens of millions of dollars, although exact figures remain unconfirmed.

Why Experts Think the Engagement Ring Is Worth Around $1 Million

Alongside the engagement announcement, Beer's ring has become one of the biggest talking points online.

Jewellery experts told Page Six Style that the centre stone appears to be an elongated cushion-cut diamond solitaire estimated at between 10 and 15 carats.

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Logan Hollowell estimated the ring could be worth between $700,000 and $1.2 million, praising its elongated proportions and minimalist solitaire setting.

'I also love the restraint of the solitaire setting, as it proves you don't need halos or elaborate detailing when the diamond itself is extraordinary,' Hollowell told the publication.

With Herbert preparing for the 2026 NFL season and Beer continuing her music career, the newly engaged couple is likely to remain among entertainment and sports' most closely watched celebrity pairings.