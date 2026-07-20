The 1975 frontman and model Gabbriette celebrated their wedding surrounded by close family and friends, choosing a private setting overlooking Los Angeles for their special day. Although the ceremony was largely kept out of the public eye, photos shared online have given fans a glimpse of the stylish celebration, with many praising the couple's timeless fashion and breathtaking venue.

The wedding marks the latest chapter in a relationship that has captured public attention since the pair first began dating in 2023. After announcing their engagement in 2024, fans eagerly awaited news of the couple's wedding, and the first images from the ceremony have quickly become some of the most talked-about celebrity photographs of the weekend.

A Relationship That Captured Fans' Attention

Healy and Gabbriette first sparked romance rumours in 2023 after being seen together at several public events. Their relationship quickly attracted attention from music and fashion fans alike, thanks to their distinctive styles and frequent appearances together.

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While both have largely kept their romance private, they occasionally shared glimpses of their relationship on social media before confirming their engagement last year.

Unlike many celebrity couples who opt for lavish public celebrations, Healy and Gabbriette chose a more intimate ceremony surrounded by their closest friends and relatives.

A Historic Hollywood Venue

The couple chose Castillo del Lago for their wedding, a Spanish Colonial Revival mansion overlooking Los Angeles that is best known as one of Madonna's former homes.

Perched high above the city, the estate has long been regarded as one of Hollywood's most iconic private residences, offering sweeping views and classic Hollywood charm. Its elegant architecture and secluded location made it an ideal setting for a private wedding while still delivering the glamour expected of a celebrity celebration.

Guests reportedly embraced a sophisticated dress code that complemented the venue's timeless aesthetic, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of Old Hollywood.

Celebrity Guests and Elegant Style

The wedding brought together several familiar faces from the worlds of music, fashion and entertainment.

Friends of the couple gathered to celebrate the occasion, with many guests embracing classic black formalwear that complemented the elegant setting. The ceremony reflected the couple's understated approach, focusing on family, close friendships and a relaxed celebration rather than an extravagant spectacle.

Gabbriette wore a striking bridal gown featuring vintage-inspired details, while Healy opted for a traditional black tuxedo, creating a timeless look that drew praise from fans across social media.

Fans Celebrate the Newlyweds

As photographs from the wedding began circulating online, fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages, calling the ceremony one of the most stylish celebrity weddings of the year.

Many praised the couple's decision to keep the event relatively private while still sharing a handful of memorable moments with the public. Others admired the choice of venue, describing Madonna's former estate as the perfect backdrop for the celebration.

Although Healy has spent much of his career in the spotlight as the lead singer of The 1975 and Gabbriette has established herself as a successful model and creative personality, the couple have consistently chosen to keep much of their personal life away from the public eye.

Their wedding marks the beginning of a new chapter together, with fans around the world wishing them well as they begin married life. As more images from the celebration continue to emerge, the ceremony is likely to remain one of the standout celebrity weddings of the year, combining Hollywood history, understated elegance and a celebration shared with the people closest to them.