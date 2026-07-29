Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is officially engaged to singer Madison Beer after the couple announced the milestone on social media.

Beer shared the news on Instagram with the caption: 'Meet my fiancé', giving fans a glimpse of Herbert's flower-filled proposal and striking diamond engagement ring.

The proposal comes after nearly a year of dating, during which Herbert and Beer gradually made their relationship public through appearances at NFL games, music events and on social media.

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert Are Engaged

The couple announced their engagement with a carousel of photographs showing Herbert proposing beneath a flower-covered arbour in an intimate outdoor setting.

The images captured the pair embracing, dancing and celebrating together, with one featuring a rustic sign reading: 'Mr. and Mrs. Herbert.'

Read more 10 Photos of Madison Beer as Her Engagement to Justin Herbert Takes Over the Internet 10 Photos of Madison Beer as Her Engagement to Justin Herbert Takes Over the Internet

Beer also showcased her engagement ring, which InStyle reported features an extremely elongated cushion-cut diamond believed to weigh at least 15 carats, set on a thin yellow-gold solitaire band.

Ring expert Kegan Fisher estimated the ring could be worth between £375,000 ($500,000) and £750,000 ($1 million), describing the rare-cut stone as 'exceptionally rare and incredibly difficult to source'.

The announcement prompted congratulatory messages from across the sporting and entertainment worlds, including from the NFL, which shared the couple's engagement photographs on Instagram and wrote: 'Congrats to @justinherbert and @madisonbeer on their engagement.'

Beer's mother, Tracie, also celebrated the news by sharing a screenshot of the couple FaceTiming her after the proposal.

'All a mother wants is for her child to be happy,' she wrote.

'I'm so elated and fulfilled... my daughter has met the man of her dreams. Such comfort in knowing he will protect and love her forever. Some things are meant to be, and this is certainly one of them! Congratulations @justinherbert & @madisonbeer.'

Their Love Story

Herbert and Beer first sparked romance rumours in August 2025 after they were spotted together during a photoshoot and later seen walking in Los Angeles, according to People.

Although neither publicly addressed the speculation, they confirmed their relationship two months later when Beer attended a Chargers game at SoFi Stadium wearing team colours and the pair shared a kiss on the sidelines.

Since then, they have made public appearances at Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers games while supporting each other's careers.

Beer has regularly been seen cheering on Herbert during Chargers games, while the quarterback appeared as her love interest in the music video for her single 'Lovergirl', released in May 2026.

Their relationship also became more visible on social media.

Herbert wrote in a birthday tribute that Beer had 'changed my life forever', while the singer later described him as 'my dream come true'.

Their engagement follows months of increasingly public appearances that reflected their growing commitment.

Who Is Justin Herbert?

While the engagement has captured widespread attention, Herbert remains best known as one of the NFL's top quarterbacks.

The 28-year-old is preparing for his seventh season with the Los Angeles Chargers after being selected sixth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft following a standout collegiate career at the University of Oregon.

The 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year quickly established himself as one of the league's premier passers before signing a long-term contract extension with the Chargers.

Despite his profile, Herbert has largely kept his personal life out of the spotlight, making his engagement to Beer a rare glimpse into his life away from football.

The engagement has drawn attention from both the sporting and entertainment worlds, bringing together Herbert's NFL following and Beer's global fanbase as the Chargers quarterback prepares for another season.