Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel gave fans their first glimpse of their wedding celebrations after photographs from the couple's rehearsal emerged ahead of the ceremony, according to reports. The images appeared shortly before the pair exchanged vows at Castillo del Lago, the former Los Angeles estate once owned by Madonna, prompting fresh interest in who would join the couple for the occasion.

As the rehearsal photographs circulated online, attention quickly turned to the guest list. Although the images did not reveal every attendee, they marked the first public look at the wedding festivities and signalled that the celebrations were under way. Reports later confirmed that members of The 1975, Charli XCX, George Daniel and several figures from the fashion industry attended the wedding, bringing together two of the couple's closest creative circles.

Rehearsal Photos Offered First Look at the Celebrations

An Instagram post shared before the ceremony showed Healy and Gabbriette arriving together and greeting guests as final preparations got under way. The rehearsal offered a relaxed glimpse of the couple before the formal ceremony, with family and friends gathering ahead of the main event.

While the photographs focused on the couple rather than the full guest list, they quickly fuelled anticipation over which musicians, collaborators and industry friends would appear once the wedding began. That early interest continued as more details of the ceremony emerged.

Guest List Reflected Music and Fashion Connections

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Among those confirmed to have attended were Healy's fellow members of The 1975, while Charli XCX arrived with her husband, George Daniel, the band's drummer and one of Healy's closest collaborators. Their attendance reflected long-standing friendships within the band's creative circle and added to the interest surrounding the wedding.

Guests also included model Alex Consani, influencer Quenlin Blackwell and photographer Tyrell Hampton, highlighting Gabbriette's connections within the fashion industry. The blend of musicians, models and digital creators reflected the couple's respective careers and gave the wedding a guest list that extended beyond the music world.

Castillo del Lago Hosted the Private Ceremony

Healy and Gabbriette married at Castillo del Lago, a Spanish Colonial Revival estate in the Hollywood Hills previously owned by Madonna. Images shared after the ceremony showed Healy wearing a classic black tuxedo, while Gabbriette wore a white bridal gown with a traditional veil.

The historic property provided the setting for a private ceremony attended by family, friends and long-time collaborators, reflecting the couple's preference for an intimate celebration despite widespread public interest.

From Public Romance to Marriage

The couple were first linked in September 2023 before confirming their relationship through a series of public appearances together. Less than a year later, they announced their engagement after Gabbriette shared a photograph of her black diamond engagement ring on social media, with Healy's mother, Denise Welch, later confirming the news publicly.

Since then, they have largely kept their relationship private while continuing to appear together at music and fashion events, leading up to a wedding that brought both sides of their creative lives together.

Wedding Followed Days of Celebrations

The ceremony came after several days of pre-wedding events, including Healy's stag party and Gabbriette's hen trip to Las Vegas.

The rehearsal photographs offered the first public sign that the wedding celebrations had begun, while the confirmed guest list later provided a fuller picture of the intimate gathering. Together, they captured a celebration that united Healy's closest music collaborators with Gabbriette's fashion industry friends, marking the latest milestone in the couple's relationship.