Madison Beer is engaged, and the man behind the diamond ring is one of the National Football League's most recognisable young quarterbacks.

The 27-year-old singer confirmed the news on Instagram on Tuesday, 28 July 2026, posting a joint set of photographs with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, 28.

The caption read simply: 'meet my fiancé.' The images showed the couple kissing, embracing and smiling, with Beer's new ring visible on her left hand.

Instagram Announcement Confirms Engagement

The Instagram post, published to Beer's account, featured four intimate photographs of the pair. One image showed Herbert appearing to get down on one knee against a scenic backdrop before the couple sealed the moment with a kiss, according to celebrity outlet TMZ, which also reported that Beer wore an all-white outfit for the occasion while Herbert dressed in black trousers and a white long-sleeved shirt.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, though no further details, such as the date or location of the proposal, were disclosed by either party at the time of publication. NFL insider Adam Schefter and sports reporter Kris Rhim circulated the announcement on social media within the hour, underscoring the crossover appeal of a pairing that bridges pop music and professional football.

How Beer and Herbert's Romance Unfolded

Beer and Herbert's romance first drew attention in August 2025. Leaked photographs from an album shoot in Hancock Park on 18 August 2025 surfaced online, days after Beer had liked an Instagram video posted by the Chargers showing Herbert practising at SoFi Stadium, fuelling early dating rumours.

The pair made things more visibly official in the autumn. They confirmed their relationship at a Chargers game on 5 October 2025, with photographers capturing a sideline kiss ahead of a match against the Washington Commanders. From there, sightings multiplied: the couple attended Los Angeles Lakers games together, took in a World Series matchup, and appeared at Chargers Halloween events through the remainder of 2025.

By February 2026, Herbert, a quarterback known for guarding his private life, began stepping further into public view alongside Beer. The couple attended Clive Davis's pre-Grammys gala at the Beverly Hilton, sitting together at their table even though they did not walk the red carpet as a pair. The following month, for Beer's 27th birthday on 5 March 2026, Herbert posted an Instagram Stories tribute calling her his 'favourite person of all time' and writing that she had changed his life forever, adding that he felt like the luckiest man alive. Beer responded in kind on his own birthday, telling him he was her dream come true.

The relationship deepened further in April 2026, when Herbert appeared in the music video for Beer's single 'lovergirl', from her Locket Deluxe project, featuring the pair sharing beach scenes and photobooth moments. Around the same time, he posted a photograph of the two together captioned 'My world.'

Career Milestones Alongside the Romance

The engagement arrives during a significant professional stretch for both figures. Beer released her third studio album, Locket, in January 2026, following her 2021 debut Life Support and 2023 follow-up Silence Between Songs. She has continued touring in support of the record, including a headline performance at the Kia Forum, with Herbert attending several dates.

Herbert, selected sixth overall by the Chargers in the 2020 NFL Draft, signed a five-year, £207.4 million ($262.5 million) contract extension in 2023 and has continued starting for Los Angeles through the 2025–2026 season. Beer has been a visible presence at SoFi Stadium throughout the campaign, and the two have increasingly been photographed alongside other Chargers players and their partners at team-adjacent social events.

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Notably, Beer had signalled her own expectations around a proposal months before it happened. Speaking on the 'In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele' podcast earlier this year, she said she wanted to be proposed to with a ring rather than a watch, and described herself as traditional when it came to certain romantic milestones, though she did not name Herbert directly in those comments at the time.

Neither Beer's nor Herbert's representatives had issued a formal press statement beyond the Instagram post as of publication, and the Chargers organisation had not commented on the engagement of one of its star players.

For now, the only official confirmation remains the couple's own joint post: two photographs, one caption, and a ring that has set the internet talking.