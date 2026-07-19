Matty Healy has officially said 'I do'. The 1975 frontman married model, musician and internet fashion darling Gabbriette Bechtel in a star-studded ceremony at Castillo del Lago, also known as Madonna's former Los Angeles estate. The ceremony took place on 18 July, marking the latest high-profile celebrity wedding of the summer.

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The lavish celebration came just weeks after Healy's former flame, Taylor Swift, married NFL star Travis Kelce, inevitably drawing renewed attention to the brief romance that once dominated headlines in 2023. But while Healy's name may be familiar to millions of music fans, many are now asking a different question: Who is Gabbriette Bechtel?

Who is Matty Healy's Supermodel Wife, Gabbriette Bechtel?

Born Gabriella Leigh Bechtel in Orange County, California, the 28-year-old first gained recognition as the lead vocalist of the punk band Nasty Cherry before becoming one of fashion's most recognisable faces.

Over the past few years, she has modelled for luxury brands including Gucci, Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Bottega Veneta, Jimmy Choo and Savage X Fenty while cultivating a signature gothic-inspired aesthetic that has earned her 'It Girl' status across social media.

Her career extends beyond modelling. Gabbriette has appeared in campaigns, magazine editorials and acting projects, while also building a devoted online following through her fashion, beauty and cooking content.

Her dark, edgy style has helped popularise the so-called 'succubus chic' trend, making her one of the most influential fashion personalities of her generation.

Quick Facts About Gabbriette Bechtel

Full name: Gabriella Leigh Bechtel

Age: 28

Born: 28 July 1997

Birthplace: Orange County, California

Profession: Model, musician and actress

Former band: Nasty Cherry

Known for: Fashion campaigns, runway work and alternative style

Relationship: Began dating Matty Healy in 2023 before the couple became engaged in 2024 and married in July 2026.

The couple exchanged vows before a celebrity-filled guest list that included Charli XCX and her husband, George Daniel, Healy's bandmate in The 1975, along with several fashion and entertainment figures. Healy wore a classic black tuxedo while Gabbriette stunned in a dramatic white bridal gown that reflected her signature gothic glamour.

The lavish celebration came just weeks after Healy's former flame, Taylor Swift, married NFL star Travis Kelce. Swift and Healy briefly dated in 2023 following her split from Joe Alwyn, but the relationship lasted only a matter of weeks before ending.

Despite the short-lived romance, it remained one of the year's most talked-about celebrity pairings, making the close timing of the two weddings a major topic of discussion among fans and entertainment media.

For Gabbriette, however, the spotlight is about much more than who her husband once dated. She has built a career that spans music, high fashion and acting, carving out a distinctive identity in an industry that prizes originality.

With a résumé that includes runway shows, luxury campaigns and a growing presence in film, she has become one of fashion's most recognisable new stars.

Now, with her marriage to Matty Healy, Gabbriette enters a new chapter—one that places the couple among the entertainment world's most closely watched newlyweds.

While comparisons to Swift's recent wedding are inevitable given Healy's dating history, Gabbriette's career ensures she is more than simply 'Taylor Swift's ex's wife.' She is a successful model and performer in her own right, and her growing influence shows no signs of slowing down.