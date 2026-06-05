Persepolis author Marjane Satrapi has passed away after inspiring generations of women with her graphic novels.

French-Iranian writer and filmmaker Marjane Satrapi has passed away at the age of 56, with her family revealing she succumbed to 'sadness' just over a year after losing her husband. Satrapi was married to Swedish filmmaker Mattias Ripa for 31 years until the latter's death on 8 April 2025.

'Her passing marks the loss of a leading figure in French culture and an artist devoted to freedom, whose work carried a universal message and earned her immense international renown,' the office of French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday.

Satrapi is best known for her graphic novel Persepolis, published in four parts from 2000 to 2003. Persepolis is an autobiographical story about a girl's coming of age in Iran and Europe in the 80s.

A Look Back on Persepolis' Accolades

Satrapi gained worldwide recognition after Persepolis was adapted into an animated film, debuting at the Cannes Film Festival in 2007. The feature won a Special Jury Prize, followed by a Best First Film award at the César Awards in 2008. She followed that up with a live-action dramedy adaptation of her graphic novel Chicken with Plums in 2011.

Satrapi was a prominent advocate for women's rights and a significant figure in discussions surrounding exile and the liberation of women.

Her graphic novels, particularly Persepolis, were born out of her childhood experiences during Iran's Islamic revolution and war with Iraq. Her contributions to art and discussions about women's liberation have left a lasting impact on global audiences.

Early Childhood, Career, and Political Activism

Born in Iran in 1969 and coming from a long line of Iranian aristocrats, Satrapi moved to Austria in 1983 at her parents' behest. The Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini had risen to power at that point amidst mounting religious fundamentalism.

Read more Who Was Marjane Satrapi? Net Worth, Career and Heartbreaking Romance Behind 'Persepolis' Creator's Final Years Who Was Marjane Satrapi? Net Worth, Career and Heartbreaking Romance Behind 'Persepolis' Creator's Final Years

She later went back to Iran and obtained a degree in visual communications, which laid the foundation for the rest of her career. In 1994, she emigrated to France, where she eventually met her husband.

'I come from a country where a woman is worth half a man,' she told Variety in 2007. 'I never thought I had one leg less just because I was a woman.'

When asked about her vocation as an artist, she said her goal was 'to be a little bit less stupid and learn a little bit more every day.' 'When I jump into the water, I think, 'Shit, I don't know how to swim.' But the challenge of exploring some artistic domain I don't know about — my whole life has been about it,' she explained.

Explaining Persepolis' Underlying Themes

Satrapi argued against the critical perception of Persepolis as an ideological piece. 'It's not a tract. A tract, you read it and then you throw it away. I'm not teaching lessons to people,' she explained. 'Human beings are human beings. Let's look at each other as human beings before looking at the frontiers of religion and culture and East and West.'

That hasn't stopped supporters from commending Satrapi and Persepolis' impact in the political space.

Marjane Satrapi avait fait de son œuvre un acte de liberté.



Avec Persepolis, elle avait donné un visage et une voix à la révolution iranienne, portant haut le combat pour la liberté et la dignité des femmes. La France perd une artiste immense.



À sa famille, à ses proches,… pic.twitter.com/TCnaIOnxfs — Yaël Braun-Pivet (@YaelBRAUNPIVET) June 4, 2026

'Marjane Satrapi had turned her work into an act of freedom. With Persepolis, she had given a face and a voice to the Iranian revolution, proudly carrying the fight for women's freedom and dignity,' French National Assembly president Yaël Braun-Pivet wrote on X. 'France loses an immense artist. To her family, to her loved ones, I offer my most sincere thoughts.'