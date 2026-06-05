French-Iranian author, filmmaker and illustrator Marjane Satrapi, best known for her graphic memoir Persepolis, has died at the age of 56. Her death was confirmed on 4 June by French authorities and family members, who said she died a little more than a year after the death of her husband, Swedish producer and screenwriter Mattias Ripa. According to statements cited by multiple international media outlets, Satrapi's loved ones said she 'died of sadness' following the loss of her spouse.

Marjane Satrapi was an Iranian-born French artist, graphic novelist and filmmaker whose work focused on her experiences during and after the Iranian Revolution. Born in Rasht, Iran, on 22 November 1969 and raised in Tehran, she spent part of her adolescence in Vienna before later settling in France.

She achieved international recognition with Persepolis, a four-volume autobiographical graphic novel first published in 2000. According to published biographical sources, the work chronicled her childhood during the Iranian Revolution and the years that followed. The book was translated into multiple languages and received international recognition following its publication.

Satrapi's Net Worth

Public estimates of Satrapi's net worth varied, though entertainment industry reports generally placed her wealth in the multimillion-dollar range during the final years of her life.

Her earnings stemmed from book sales, film adaptations, directing projects and international publishing rights. According to published reports cited by The Nightly and entertainment industry sources, Persepolis sold millions of copies worldwide and was translated into numerous languages. Revenue from book sales, film adaptations and related projects formed a significant part of her professional earnings, according to entertainment industry reports.

Beyond publishing, Satrapi also generated income through filmmaking, illustration projects and speaking engagements connected to her literary and artistic work over several decades of work.

'Persepolis' Creator's Career

Satrapi's career spanned literature, illustration and cinema. Following her move to France in the 1990s, she joined the independent comics movement and began publishing graphic novels.

Her breakthrough came with Persepolis, which was later adapted into an animated feature film co-directed with Vincent Paronnaud. The film premiered at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Jury Prize, and later received an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature.

She subsequently expanded her filmmaking career with projects including Chicken with Plums, The Voices and Radioactive, a biographical drama about scientist Marie Curie. According to biographical records, Satrapi's works frequently addressed themes including identity, displacement, history and politics.

Final Years Following Mattias Ripa's Death

Read more Marjane Satrapi 'Dies of Sadness' Following Loss of Her Husband Mattias Ripa in 2025 Marjane Satrapi 'Dies of Sadness' Following Loss of Her Husband Mattias Ripa in 2025

Satrapi was married to Swedish producer and screenwriter Mattias Ripa during the final years of her life. Family members later described Ripa as 'the love of her life,' according to reports.

Following Ripa's death in April 2025, family members said Satrapi's health and well-being were affected by the loss. According to France 24, public information about their relationship was limited. Family statements cited by the outlet linked Satrapi's final months to the period following her husband's death.

Satrapi's work, including Persepolis, has been translated into multiple languages and adapted for film and television. Her publications and films remain available through international publishers and distributors.