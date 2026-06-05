Katie Price said this week that stress had left her looking 'skeletal' as she stayed in Dubai to try to secure the release of her husband, Lee Andrews, who has been detained for nearly three weeks in what the report described as a private civil matter. The Katie Price and Lee Andrews saga has also opened up a fresh row with her family.

The latest update followed earlier claims that Price, 48, had travelled to Dubai to help Andrews, 43, while people close to her were already suggesting that she was considering divorce once he is released. It leaves two stories running side by side, one public and one painfully personal, with the legal trouble abroad colliding with an apparently worsening dispute at home.

Katie Price 'narrative unravelling fast' in Dubai as she loses weight from Lee Andrews stress https://t.co/81LVbpwwA8 — Judi James (@thejudijames) June 5, 2026

Katie Price And Lee Andrews In Dubai

In a video posted from Dubai on Facebook, Price examined herself in a mirror and said, 'I'm so stressed at the minute. Look, I'm just losing weight.' She then added, 'I actually look like a skeletal,' while gesturing to her thigh gap and saying the constant rush of adrenaline was taking a toll on her body.

Katie Price 'knows Lee marriage is over' and says she's 'shrinking' from stresshttps://t.co/xa9EXPDzH5 pic.twitter.com/y3yWrobbhU — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) June 4, 2026

Those remarks represent the most clearly attributable element of the story, as they were made directly by Price herself. Other aspects of the situation involving Katie Price and Lee Andrews remain less certain, particularly suggestions that she wants to end the marriage. Those claims are based on comments attributed to unnamed sources in tabloid reports rather than on any public statement from Price.

Comments attributed to an unnamed insider described Price as being 'in pieces' and alleged that Andrews had 'pulled the wool over lots of people's eyes.' The same account suggested that she was struggling to make sense of the situation and could ultimately pursue divorce.

However, these assertions have not been independently verified and are based on anonymous claims rather than publicly confirmed information. As such, they should be treated with caution.

Read more 'Missing' Lee Andrews Update: Katie Price Heads to Dubai for a Showdown and Reportedly Wants a Divorce 'Missing' Lee Andrews Update: Katie Price Heads to Dubai for a Showdown and Reportedly Wants a Divorce

Katie Price, Lee Andrews And The Family Row

The more intimate fallout appears to involve Price's mother Amy and her sister Sophie, who were said to be angry that she went to Dubai in the first place. According to Daily Star, the disagreement has grown into another serious family bust-up, with Price accusing relatives of 'meddling' in her relationship.

Katie Price's prison showdown with husband revealed: Truth about star's dash to Dubai as insiders tell ALEX DOYLE about her new bust-up with sister Sophie... and how it's affected their mother's health https://t.co/7gEPSHTML0 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 3, 2026

The allegation is notable because it suggests the strain around Lee Andrews is no longer confined to his detention. It is now, at least in the telling of people close to Price, affecting the small circle that tends to remain when everything else becomes noise. One account alleged that members of Price's family had neither met nor spoken with Andrews and had expressed no desire to do so. These claims, however, remain unverified and have not been publicly confirmed.

Amy was already struggling with poor health, which makes the latest rupture sound less like routine celebrity melodrama and more like a family running low on patience. Even so, the family claims also rest on unnamed sourcing rather than public statements, so nothing beyond the reported dispute is confirmed.

Katie Price 'falls out' with family over Lee Andrews as she says she's 'skeletal'https://t.co/BA5Jx5K4Bv pic.twitter.com/JEmYP16SMF — Daily Star (@dailystar) June 4, 2026

What Katie Price Says As Lee Andrews Remains In Jail

Price's public comments were more limited than some of the headlines that followed. She spoke about stress, weight loss and the physical effects of the situation, but did not publicly address divorce, betrayal or the future of her marriage.

What has been publicly reported is that Price is in Dubai seeking Andrews' release from prison and has said that the situation is affecting her physically. Separate claims attributed to individuals close to her suggest that the relationship may be under strain, although those assertions have not been confirmed by Price herself.