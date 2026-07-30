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Former US representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has married conservative journalist Brian Glenn in a private Las Vegas ceremony, with the bride's white sneakers and close-fitting dress promptly mocked online.

The couple exchanged vows on Tuesday evening at the Bellagio Hotel, surrounded by family, before heading to the casino floor still in wedding attire. The nuptials follow their engagement announcement last December after several years together.

Marriage Licence and Ceremony Details

Greene announced the news on Wednesday via X, writing 'Last night, surrounded by our families, @brianglenntv and I said 'I do,'' alongside photographs of the pair.

Last night, surrounded by our families, @brianglenntv and I said “I do”❤️ pic.twitter.com/P30bpd3j5h — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 29, 2026

Greene, 52, and Glenn, 57, applied for a marriage licence with the Clark County Clerk's Office on 24 July, according to records reviewed by multiple outlets.

The wedding took place at the Terrazza di Sogno terrace overlooking the hotel's famous fountains.

Greene wore a long white gown with lace-capped sleeves and a V-neck mesh detail, holding a bouquet of white, pink and red roses, while Glenn opted for a black tuxedo with a red and white boutonniere.

She walked out to Ordinary by Alex Warren, with Perfect by Ed Sheeran and Fly Me to the Moon by Frank Sinatra playing as the fountains performed behind them to close the ceremony.

A cameraman filmed the proceedings throughout. Afterwards the group, including family, played craps, roulette and slots at the Bellagio, with Greene still in her gown and flat white sneakers, before dinner at Spago inside the hotel.

Bride's Attire Draws Online Mockery

Photographs of Greene in the casino, moving through tourists towards the craps table while wearing her wedding dress, prompted comments on her footwear and the dress's fit. One X user described the bride as a vision in white sneakers, black roots and a too-tight dress, hauling through the crowd to reach the table before cutting the cake, labelling it pure class with clear sarcasm.

“The blushing Bride”:

From Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Las Vegas wedding. The bride was a vision in white sneakers, black roots, & a too-tight dress. Hauling ass through tourists in a casino to reach the craps table before cutting the wedding cake. 🙄 Pure CLASS, that MTG. pic.twitter.com/4sypmJS3xf — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) July 29, 2026

Other images showed the newlyweds smiling outside the venue against the Las Vegas strip backdrop. Glenn had teased the trip earlier with a post captioned 'The clock is ticking' alongside a kissing photograph.

The casual shoe choice for the formal gown marked a departure from traditional bridal heels, aligning with the informal casino celebration that followed the vows and reflected their laid-back approach.

Political Context and Relationship History

The wedding comes after a turbulent period for Greene, who resigned from Congress with her final day on 5 January 2026 following a public rift with President Donald Trump over the release of Jeffrey Epstein files and other issues.

The pair first met in 2022 at a Trump rally, where Glenn later described Greene as mystical like a unicorn.

Both were ending previous marriages at the time. They began dating in early 2023 and announced their engagement in December 2025 after bonding over exercise, music and conservative politics.

Glenn, a former White House correspondent for Real America's Voice, had stepped back from the role earlier in the year to spend more time in Georgia. Greene represented Georgia's 14th district from 2021 until her departure.

As of 30 July 2026 the couple have yet to file the final marriage certificate, though the licence confirms the union. The Las Vegas setting and subsequent casino visit reflect a low-key approach for the high-profile MAGA-aligned pair, whose relationship has tracked the shifting dynamics of American conservative politics in recent years.