Oscar-winning actor and musician Jared Leto has vehemently denied allegations of sexual misconduct after a BBC documentary featured accounts from 10 women, including four whose allegations could amount to criminal sexual conduct.

The BBC said it spent months investigating the claims before broadcasting Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, interviewing witnesses and reviewing messages, photographs and other contemporaneous evidence. Leto has not been charged with any criminal offence, and the allegations remain unproven.

Jared Leto Responds to Allegations

Leto issued his response after the documentary aired, firmly rejecting every allegation made against him. In a statement released to media, his representatives said the claims were entirely false and reiterated that he has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

In the statement, Leto said: 'I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life.' He added that the allegations were 'absolutely and categorically false.'

His response comes after the documentary examined allegations dating from 2002 to 2016, when several of the women interviewed said they were teenagers.

Allegations Detailed in the Documentary

The BBC documentary features interviews with 10 women, four of whom accuse Leto of conduct that could amount to criminal offences.

One woman alleges she was sexually assaulted in a motel bathroom when she was 17. Another claims she had sex with Leto in California at the age of 17, below the state's age of consent at the time.

A third alleges the actor threatened her with sexual violence after they were left alone in a London hotel room, while a fourth claims he groomed her through sexually explicit phone calls beginning when she was 16.

The programme also includes interviews with six other women who describe alleged inappropriate behaviour, along with two former members of Thirty Seconds to Mars' touring team, who claim concerns existed about Leto's interactions with young female fans.

Read more BBC Investigation Follows More Than 120 Online Allegations About Jared Leto's Sexual Misconduct BBC Investigation Follows More Than 120 Online Allegations About Jared Leto's Sexual Misconduct

Evidence Cited by the BBC

The BBC said its journalists corroborated aspects of several accounts using contemporaneous text messages, photographs and interviews with people who were told about the alleged incidents at the time. It added that the allegations were put to Leto before publication.

The documentary further examines the alleged use of non-disclosure agreements. One woman claimed she was sent a legal document intended to prevent her from speaking publicly about her encounters with Leto, which she said she refused to sign. The production team reported that it reviewed the document.

Another contributor, identified as 'Clara', alleged she first had sex with Leto when she was 17. She said that she was 'so naive and vulnerable' at the time and later came to realise 'more and more how scary that really was.'

Clara also claimed she and Leto discussed California's age of consent before they had sex, alleging that 'he just kind of shrugged it off, like it wasn't a huge concern for him.'

Earlier Allegations and Current Legal Position

The BBC investigation follows a 2025 Air Mail report in which nine women made separate allegations of sexual misconduct against Leto. His representatives denied those claims when they were first published.

Leto, who won an Academy Award for Dallas Buyers Club and fronts the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars, has not been charged in connection with any of the allegations featured in the documentary.

The claims remain allegations, and no court has determined their validity. He continues to deny any wrongdoing, maintaining that he has 'never' done any of the allegations in his 'entire life.'