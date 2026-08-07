A strange rock formation captured in NASA rover footage has ignited fresh viral speculation regarding alien life on the Red Planet, after a prominent UFO researcher pointed out what appears to be a mysterious rectangular doorway carved into a Martian cliffside.

The anomaly, estimated by online enthusiasts to stand roughly 6ft tall, quickly triggered intense internet debates across social media platforms over whether an ancient extraterrestrial civilisation could have left behind an underground sanctuary.

However, planetary scientists and geological experts have stepped in with a much more grounded explanation, pointing out both the optical illusion of scale and the natural tectonic processes at work across the dusty landscape.

According to The Daily Star, researcher Scott C. Waring pointed out a mysterious rectangular 'entrance' or 'doorway'.

As millions of digital sleuths share side-by-side comparisons of the anomaly, space agencies emphasise that pareidolia and wind-scoured bedrock frequently combine to create bizarre geometric shapes that easily fool the human eye.

Decoding the 'Doorway'

The photo was taken by NASA's Curiosity rover and shows a small, dark opening in a rock. Its shape has led UFO and conspiracy theorists to call it a doorway or entrance created by another civilisation.

The discovery has once again raised the familiar question: Could Mars once have been home to a different life form?

It's impossible to come to any conclusions from the photograph alone. There is no evidence that the formation was made by extraterrestrial beings, and NASA has not identified it as an artificial structure.

In fact, NASA itself has previously addressed a remarkably similar-looking feature photographed by Curiosity.

NASA Called It a 'Door-Shaped Fracture'

In May 2022, Curiosity photographed a rock formation known as East Cliffs that had an opening which looked like a mini doorway.

NASA's official description called it a 'door-shaped fracture' seen at East Cliffs. The image showed a narrow, dark opening in the rock that immediately prompted comparisons with science-fiction-style entrances.

However, the apparent doorway is considerably smaller than the impression made by the photo. Without an obvious object beside a figure to provide scale, the human brain can easily see a small detail as something much bigger. But that hasn't stopped the new image from causing speculation.

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Why Mars Keeps Showing Us 'Alien' Discoveries

Mars has become a magnet for claims about strange structures, mysterious objects and possible evidence of alien civilisations.

The planet's surface has countless rocks, cliffs, cavities and fractures; under particular lighting conditions, some things can look surprisingly familiar.

NASA has previously documented unusual Martian formations that initially appeared mysterious but turned out to be geological features.

NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity took a photo of a rock formation in 2004 that scientists said was a feature of interest while studying the geology of Meridiani Planum.

The agency's images show just how strange Martian rocks can appear when photographed close-up. However strange the surface may be, NASA says some of the rover Curiosity's discoveries prove water used to flow across Mars.

Did Aliens Build It?

There is currently no scientific evidence showing that the alleged doorway was built by aliens.

The strongest explanation is that this is a naturally occurring opening in the rock. Similar shapes are common throughout planetary geology, especially when cracks, erosion and shadows combine to create geometric-looking features.

That doesn't necessarily make the photo boring.

Mars is still one of the most interesting planets in the Solar System. NASA's rover missions are seeing if the planet was once capable of supporting life, with Curiosity continuing to study rocks and geological forms for clues about Mars' past environment.

NASA has even identified real cave-like features on Mars. In 2007, NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter photographed what it described as a 'candidate cavern entrance' northeast of Arsia Mons.

The item appeared as a very dark spot on an otherwise bright volcanic area, even though the image couldn't show what was inside. So while the latest 'alien doorway' looks like something straight out of a science-fiction movie, there's no proof that an extraterrestrial civilisation left it behind.

For UFO researchers, the photo will probably stay as an intriguing Martian mystery and one more reason to keep looking closely at every image from the Red Planet.

Although Curiosity continues its primary mission searching for genuine chemical and geological signatures of ancient water and past habitability within Gale Crater, anomalies like the Martian doorway ensure that imaginative speculation will remain a permanent fixture of space exploration culture.