The internet has once again found itself gripped by the mystery of 'Skinny Bob' after newly surfaced videos, claimed to be part of a decades-old leaked archive, sent UFO enthusiasts into a frenzy.

Shared online roughly a month ago, the footage has revived one of the most controversial alien legends on the web while fuelling fresh speculation that recent reports of glowing orbs, metallic spheres and unexplained aerial objects around the world could all be connected.

Alleged Skinny Bob Footage

The latest discussion began after several videos claiming to feature 'Skinny Bob' appeared on YouTube. According to the uploader, the footage supposedly dates between 1942 and 1957 and includes what appears to be an alien figure, strange symbols, the interior of an unidentified craft and military personnel standing near an unusual object.

The clips immediately caught the attention of UFO researchers and online investigators, many of whom have spent years debating the authenticity of the original Skinny Bob videos that first circulated more than a decade ago.

Some viewers argued that the newly uploaded footage looked remarkably convincing, particularly scenes showing detailed hands and facial features. Others, however, pointed to inconsistencies that raised questions about whether parts of the videos had been digitally altered.

One frame in particular attracted criticism after viewers noticed the unidentified object appeared noticeably smoother than the surrounding footage, leading some to suggest computer generated imagery may have been added later. Even supporters admitted it remains impossible to determine how much, if any, of the material is genuine.

Recent Orb Sightings

Videos shared from Brazil, Miami, Japan, Finland, Indonesia and California have all claimed to capture glowing lights, metallic spheres or translucent objects moving in unusual ways. While several clips were quickly dismissed by viewers as reflections, balloons or atmospheric effects, others continue to circulate widely because of their unexplained movements.

One recording from Finland drew particular attention after an object appeared to flash like an aircraft before suddenly changing direction and accelerating away at high speed.

Another video filmed in California using a Nikon P1000 camera showed a distant object that many users struggled to identify. Some compared its appearance to historical artwork depicting glowing fireballs, prompting speculation that similar unexplained objects may have been reported for centuries rather than just in the modern era.

Mexico Mine Theory Sparks Fresh Underground Alien Claims

Another claim that captured widespread attention involved a hiker exploring an abandoned mine in Baja California, Mexico.

The individual said strange interference began affecting his phone shortly after visiting the site before he allegedly noticed a metallic sphere repeatedly appearing nearby.

Several follow-up videos appeared to show the object returning on multiple occasions, leading viewers to speculate that something unusual might exist beneath the surrounding mountains.

The theory quickly expanded after internet users linked the location to long-standing rumours about a supposed underground alien base that conspiracy theorists claim once appeared on Google Earth before allegedly disappearing.

No credible evidence has been presented to support these claims, and there is no official confirmation that any hidden underground structure exists in the area.